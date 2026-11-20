Prince Harry discusses the benefits of returning to the UK with Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet, highlighting their new school experiences and cultural adjustments in a candid interview.

Prince Harry has shared his emotional reflections on the family's return to the United Kingdom, expressing deep satisfaction with the transition from their previous life in California. Speaking on the Friday, November 20, episode of ITV, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he is embracing the British winter weather and has missed the seasonal changes significantly. This interview marked his first live televised appearance since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved from Montecito, California, to Britain in August 2026 after six years of residence in the United States.

Family Adjustment to British Culture

The couple's children, Prince Archie, who is seven years old, and Princess Lilibet, who is five years old, began attending school in the United Kingdom for the first time in the month following the family's arrival. Harry described the move as a significant culture shift but noted that the structured environment of British schooling has been beneficial for the children's confidence. He observed that both children have gained considerable self-assurance since starting their education in the UK, a development that has been very pleasing to witness as they navigate their new daily routines.

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Harry joked about the linguistic adjustments the family is making, stating that he is actively trying to eliminate any remaining American accents from his children and their new friends. He highlighted that his wife, Meghan, has been teaching Lilibet to do an impression of her mother, showcasing the lighthearted moments within their new routine. The Duke emphasized that the experience of having two completely different cultural perspectives is vital for children of ages seven and five, allowing them to gain a broader worldview.

Educational Values and School Experience

The Duke of Sussex explained that enrolling his children in a British school was a decision he initially thought would be challenging but has since realized was profoundly important to him personally. He stated that he did not fully understand the significance of this choice until the children had attended school for two weeks. Harry made it clear that he is not criticizing American schools but rather values the comparative experience his children are receiving. He believes that the ability to witness and participate in two distinct educational and cultural environments is crucial for their development in the modern world.

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The children initially displayed some Monday morning blues during breakfast before their return to school, a common reaction that Harry acknowledged with humor. However, he noted that the confidence they have built since starting their classes has largely overcome these initial hesitations. The Duke expressed that seeing his children enjoy their new school and gain a whole different type of experience has been a rewarding aspect of the relocation. He framed the situation as an opportunity for growth rather than a rejection of their past lifestyle.

Professional Balance and Future Outlook

Harry also opened up about balancing his professional commitments with his personal life, citing the energy and joy derived from his family as his primary motivator. He mentioned that being present for his children and supporting his work on the ground for his charitable initiatives provides him with immense happiness. The Duke suggested that their changed attitude towards public life and family privacy has created a slightly easier environment for them, though he acknowledged that behavioral changes take time and continuous effort.

Speaking before the 2026 WellChild Awards at London's Royal Lancaster, Harry emphasized that raising awareness about mental health and family well-being has changed how people perceive his journey. He expressed hope that this increased understanding will lead to a shift in behavior, even if it does not stop all challenges entirely. The Duke remains focused on providing a stable and enriching environment for Archie and Lilibet as they continue to adapt to their new life in the United Kingdom, marking a significant chapter in the Sussex family's history.