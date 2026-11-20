The Duke of Sussex joins This Morning hosts to discuss his return to the UK, family life with Meghan, and the upcoming Invictus Games in Birmingham next July.

The Duke of Sussex is scheduled to appear on the ITV program This Morning to discuss his recent return to the United Kingdom with his wife, Meghan, and their children, Archie and Lilibet. The appearance follows the royal couple's return to Britain in August, marking a significant moment for the family after their permanent move to the United States began in 2021. During the segment, Prince Harry will join hosts Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond to share updates on his personal life and his ongoing commitment to supporting wounded service personnel.

Invictus Games Birmingham Details

The Duke of Sussex will focus heavily on his work with wounded, injured, and sick service members in the lead-up to the Invictus Games in Birmingham next July. This major international sporting event is expected to feature 550 participants from 25 different countries. The upcoming games represent a landmark occasion as the competition marks its tenth anniversary in 2024, with the UK hosting the event for the first time since its inception. The event serves as a platform for Harry to continue his mission of using sport to aid recovery for veterans dealing with physical and mental injuries.

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Harrys Military Service and Service

Former soldier Prince Harry, who previously served as an Apache helicopter pilot, spent a decade in the British military. He served on the front lines in Afghanistan during two distinct periods, specifically from 2007 to 2008 and again between 2012 and 2013. In a recent sit-down interview with The Telegraph, the Duke stated that he would be ready to rejoin the military to fight Russia if necessary, highlighting his enduring connection to the armed forces. He also told NATO military chiefs in Brussels that he lost part of his purpose and identity when he left the Army, but emphasized that he found another way to serve by helping military veterans through the Invictus Foundation.

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Return to UK and Family Time

This broadcast marks the Duke of Sussex's second appearance on This Morning in four months, following an interview with host Alison Hammond in Birmingham last July. The current discussion comes just days after the family was photographed visiting the Winter Wonderland attraction at Hyde Park in London with their children. The visit underscores the royal family's ongoing efforts to reintegrate into British public life, although the Queen Mother stripped the Duke of his military titles and royal patronages when Harry and Meghan moved to the US permanently in 2021. The appearance on This Morning provides a platform for Harry to address these changes and his current focus on family and charitable work.