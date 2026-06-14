Prince Harry relegated to 8th row at Knicks vs. Spurs game — while celebs sit courtside

Timothée Chalamet and more A-listers watched the NBA Finals Game 5 from Texas’ Frost Bank Center’s celebrity row on Saturday night.

Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller, notably, were among the A-listers front and center at Frost Bank Center’s celebrity row in San Antonio, Texas, for the NBA Finals Game 5.

The Duke of Sussex, for his part, sat in the eighth row of the Texas venue dressed in a navy polo shirt, navy slacks and a baseball cap. The 41-year-old’s surprise outing — sans wife Meghan Markle — came hours after the couple’s absence from the royal family’sHarry made his surprise appearance at Frost Bank Center on Saturday hours after skipping the royal family’s Trooping the Colour event in London.

Charles Wenzelberg / New York PostHarry wasn’t the only household name relegated to further rows on Saturday evening. Other recognizable faces rejected from celebrity row include “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney and boyfriend Scooter Braun, as well as actor Billy Baldwin. It remains unclear which team Harry rooted for as the former military pilot has not clarified his allegiance to any NBA teams over the years.

Charles Wenzelberg / New York PostJason Szenes for the New York PostHarry made his surprise appearance at Frost Bank Center on Saturday hours after skipping the royal family's Trooping the Colour event in London. The former military pilot cut a casual figure in a navy polo, matching slacks and a baseball cap. Harry attended with pal JP Lane instead. It is unclear which NBA team Harry roots for.

He has attended two NBA games since leaving the United Kingdom for California in 2020. Most recently, Harry watched an All-Star Game in Los Angeles with Markle.





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