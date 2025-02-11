Prince Harry Recreates Diana's Legacy Through Archie's Fascination With Landmines

Prince Harry is sharing his mother's legacy with his son, Archie, through poignant memories of Princess Diana's humanitarian work. Archie's interest in landmines led to a heartfelt conversation between father and son, connecting him to his grandmother's impactful mission. This conversation prompted Harry to revisit his mother's footsteps in Angola, retracing her steps and honoring her commitment to landmine eradication.

Prince Harry is keeping his mother's memory alive through one of the most poignant images of the late Princess of Wales ever captured. Harry's 5-year-old son, Archie, has been asking to see videos and photos of Diana walking through a minefield in Angola in 1997, just months before she died on August 31.

According to Harry, he revealed on Sunday that Archie asked to see photos and videos of the landmine walk, telling Canadian television channel CTV, “It’s hard, because kids don’t always ask the right questions, so you either shut it down right away—which I will never do—or you engage in the conversation and try to explain things.”“Archie was asking about landmines, so I was talking about how some of these guys were blown up,” Harry continued. “I think IEDs are probably a little much at this point, but I found myself talking to him about mines when he was five years old. Interestingly, it gave me a chance to talk about my mum, his grandma, which I didn’t even really consider, so that became the outcome of the story for him.” Harry added that Archie “wanted to see videos and photographs of his Grandma Diana out doing her thing for landmines all those years ago. It produced a very interesting conversation between me and him, different to what I thought it would be.”Shortly after Archie was born—Harry retraced his mother’s steps in Angola that September, wearing body armor and a protective visor just as she had done in January 1997, seven months before her death in a Paris car accident. Delivering a speech at the same spot Diana was once photographed, he said, “It has been quite emotional retracing my mother’s steps…to see the transformation that has taken place, from an unsafe and desolate place into a vibrant community.” Harry also revealed to Hoda Kotb that while he doesn’t tell Archie “all the stuff that’s happened” in his family, he shows his son photographs of “Grandma Diana,” which Harry and wife Meghan keep around the Montecito home they share with Archie and their latest iteration, arriving in Vancouver on February 7. They’ve since traveled to Whistler, where winter sports are being held for the first time in the history of the Invictus Games, which were founded by Harry in 2014





InStyle / 🏆 103. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PRINCE HARRY DIANA ARCHIE LANDMINES ANGOLA INVICTUS GAMES HUMANITARIAN WORK

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prince Harry Uses Invictus Games to Teach Archie About Diana's LegacyPrince Harry discusses how his son Prince Archie's curiosity about amputees and landmines led them to learn about his late mother, Princess Diana's, work with The Halo Trust.

Read more »

Prince Harry Trial Against Rupert Murdoch’s ‘The Sun’ Owner Starts in London, Without Prince Harry'The goal is accountability. It’s really that simple.'

Read more »

Murdoch's UK tabloids apologize to Prince Harry and admit intruding on the late Princess DianaPrince Harry claimed a monumental victory Wednesday as Rupert Murdoch’s U.K. tabloids made an unprecedented apology for intruding in his life over decades and agreed to pay substantial damages to settle his privacy invasion lawsuit.

Read more »

Murdoch’s UK tabloids apologize to Prince Harry and admit intruding on the late Princess DianaRupert Murdoch’s U.K. tabloids have made an unprecedented apology to Prince Harry

Read more »

Princess Diana’s Brother Praises Prince Harry Following VictoryPrincess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, shared a statement of his own after Prince Harry received an apology from tabloid

Read more »

Princess Diana's Brother Praises Prince Harry“I hope the little boy in him sleeps well tonight. Diana would be so proud,” one person tweeted after Harry’s legal victory.

Read more »