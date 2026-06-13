Prince Harry Praises Germany at Invictus Festival as Prince Andrew Faces Lease Eviction Over Ongoing Probe

Prince Harry lauds Germany's commitment to honoring service during the Invictus Germany Sports Festival, while Prince Andrew is ordered to surrender his Royal Lodge lease amid a police investigation into alleged misconduct and sexual‑misconduct claims.

Prince Harry addressed participants of the Invictus Germany Sports Festival in a video posted to his official Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 13. In the brief message, the 41‑year‑old noted that the gathering in Düsseldorf marked the second edition of the German leg of the Invictus sporting series, which now welcomes athletes from eleven nations.

He praised Germany for setting a "powerful example of what it means to honor service with dignity and enduring commitment" and highlighted how the event is already shaping the inaugural Invictus Australia Sports Festival scheduled for later in the year. The virtual appearance was part of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Invictus Germany Sports Festival, an off‑shoot of the Invictus Games that the prince founded in 2014 to provide wounded, injured or ill military personnel and veterans with a multisport competition that showcases their resilience and fosters international camaraderie.

On the same weekend, the British royal family faced renewed public scrutiny as the fallout from Prince Andrew's legal troubles continued to unfold. The former duke, now styled Andrew Mountbatten‑Windsor, was formally notified that he must relinquish the lease on Royal Lodge, the residence he has occupied for several years.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement confirming that the lease will be surrendered and that the prince will be required to find alternative private accommodation, emphasizing that the decision was taken despite his continued denial of the allegations against him. The palace also reiterated its sympathy for victims of abuse and affirmed that the monarch's thoughts remain with them. The juxtaposition of these two royal narratives underscores the divergent paths taken by the brothers.

While Prince Harry is actively promoting his charitable venture and seeking to rebuild relationships within the family - a process reportedly sparked by a handwritten letter to his father earlier in the year - Prince Andrew remains embroiled in a police investigation that began in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office, with accusations ranging from leaking classified material to involvement in a broader sexual‑misconduct probe. The investigation has expanded to include further allegations, all of which the duke has denied.

Meanwhile, King Charles III marked his first official birthday Trooping the Colour parade on June 17, joined by Queen Camilla, Prince William and other senior royals, but the event was notably marked by the absence of his son, Prince Andrew, who continues to face legal challenges. The parallel stories illustrate a royal family navigating both public service initiatives and serious internal crises, each drawing intense media attention and public debate





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prince Harry Invictus Games Prince Andrew Royal Lodge Lease British Royal Family

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Timmy, Germany's humpback whale, likely lived for only 5 days after controversial rescue effortThe humpback whale that kept Germany spellbound for months likely lived for roughly five days after the final controversial rescue attempt failed to guide it back to its natural habitat in the Atlantic Ocean.

Read more »

Prince Harry Opens Up About “Changing Lives” As He Receives Special TitleYou might not immediately associate Prince Harry with world-class athleticism, but one of Prince Harry’s most impactful projects has been The Invictus Games.

Read more »

Germany vs Curacao Predictions, Picks & Odds — Sunday, June 14 World Cup MatchTahith Chong and Curacao appear underrated heading into Sunday's clash with Germany, and our World Cup prediction expects the underdogs to keep the match closer than the market anticipates.

Read more »

Prince Harry's Potential UK Visit: Taxpayer Security and the Invictus GamesPrince Harry may attend next year's Invictus Games in Birmingham and possibly bring his family, raising questions about taxpayer-funded security. The article argues against public funding for his protection, citing his non-working royal status and the monarchy's fragile public image during economic hardship.

Read more »