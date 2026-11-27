There are quite a few stars in the royal family.

are no longer working royals, but there’s one thing King Charles simply can’t take away from his youngest son and his American wife. It’s their “One of the biggest risks of Harry and Meghan coming back is that they take attention away from the core work of the monarchy, which is slightly dull at times,” author Craig PrescottThe couple’s visit to Nottingham in October went over swimmingly with the crowds who lined up to see Harry and Meghan’s U.K. return.

A source told Rob Shuter’s“They didn’t come back just because they missed Britain,” the insider claimed.

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“They came back to reclaim their royal status. In Hollywood, they’re another celebrity couple. In Britain, they’re a duke and duchess. That’s what makes them special, and they know it.