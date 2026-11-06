Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Response To Thomas Markle's Arrest May Surprise You

Thomas Markle Sr. was arrested in Florida over his alleged possession of child sex abuse material.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrive at Himmah Hub, a food poverty community action group, during their visit to Nottingham on October 15, 2026, in Nottingham, England.chose not to break their silence after her father, Thomas Markle Sr. was arrested in Florida over his alleged possession of child sex abuse material on Nov. 6.reached out to the reps for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and was told “no comment” in response to the latest arrest.

, the Justice Department confirmed that Meghan’s father was arrested on Friday, Nov. 6, and that the FBI seized ‘around 78 items from two storage units rented by Markle Sr. that contain ‘suspected child pornography.

Also read Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Markle Arrested for Possession of Child Porn

'” He was also charged with “one count of possession of child pornography,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by the outlet. The 82-year-old is expected to make his first appearance at the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida in Tampa on Friday. , First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said that “These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr. Markle to the fullest extent of federal law.

” FBI Director Kash Patel also confirmed that the FBI worked closely with “Justice Department partners, our agents moved quickly, identified and located the explicit material, and arrested Mr. Markle in Florida. ” The latest arrest comes after the Philippines’ justice department confirmed they were also investigating allegations that Markle Sr. possessed child sex abuse images at his home in the region.

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The Duchesson the allegations on Oct. 23 and revealed that she kept her children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, away from Markle Sr. for their safety.

“I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed,” she said in her statement at the time. “Any distance from my father and my choice not to allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them.

” She also confirmed that she was made aware of these allegations as far back as 2018, when a letter was sent to the British police, outlining the “troubling and disturbing allegations against my father” that were being investigated. Meghan Markle Sheds Light on Her Father’s Relationship With Her Kids Amid ‘Disturbing’ Allegations “Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children,” she said. She© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.