Prince Harry says his children Archie and Lilibet have settled well into a UK school after moving back to Britain, joking that he is squeezing the American accents out of them.

Prince Harry has said his children's confidence has skyrocketed since they started at a UK school, and joked that he is squeezing the American accents out of them.

The Duke of Sussex, 42, made the comments during an appearance on ITV's This Morning, his first television appearance since returning to England. He said it was great being back on home soil after relocating to England in August. Harry said Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, had lived in California for most of their lives and that their confidence had gone through the roof since they enrolled at their new school in September.

Also read ‘Afterlife With Archie’ Casts Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead (Exclu)

He said wearing school uniforms for the first time had been a big change, calling it a big culture shift from American schools that do not enforce dress codes. He added that the confidence in both of them has gone through the roof since being at a UK school, which is really, really nice. Speaking about their accents, Harry joked: I'm squeezing the accents out of them. He said Lili does a very good impression of Mummyyyyy.

He also said their friends at school are doing the same. However, the Eton-educated Duke's own American accent has been quite pronounced during earlier engagements, with fans suggesting he had started speaking like Meghan while living in Montecito, California. When Harry appeared on American comedian Hasan Minhaj's Doesn't Know show last November, he put on a thick US accent while reciting lines like I ordered breadsticks with ranch dressing at Applebee's and do you like my cybertruck.

Advertisement

The Duke has previously expressed his joy at living in the States with his family, describing his life in America as amazing. He even admitted that he loves every single day, adding that he has thought about becoming a US citizen, in an interview with Good Morning America in February 2024. Harry told This Morning viewers it was great being back on home soil after relocating to England in August.

He said: It's always interesting when you're living overseas and looking back in. You can see all sorts of stuff happening, but now that I'm back everything feels quite familiar. Obviously there's been lots of change, but as far as London and the UK are concerned, it's home. I have missed the winters, though.

Harry Talks About Archie and Lilibet

Asked how Archie and Lili were settling into their new lives, Harry said wearing school uniforms for the first time had been a big change, noting it's a big culture shift from American schools that do not enforce dress codes. He also shared that Archie and Lili had enjoyed their trip to Winter Wonderland earlier this week, but joked it had been exhausting chasing them around the festive attraction in Hyde Park.

The family went to Winter Wonderland, an annual six-week Christmas festival and fair in London's Hyde Park, without the children. Actually, Archie and Lili were seen in public for the first time since returning to the UK when they visited Winter Wonderland with their parents, alongside a host of celebrities earlier this week. Meghan watched from the sidelines with Lilibet during the VIP preview event, held 24 hours before Winter Wonderland opened to the public yesterday.

The Duchess smiled broadly as she hugged her red-haired daughter from behind while they looked on through the railings and waved as Harry and Archie raced around the ride on a school night. Harry told This Morning hosts Alison and Dermot that the family enjoyed their trip to Winter Wonderland, but quipped that his body was still recovering from the dodgems.

He also said it was tiring keeping up with Archie and Lili, adding: It was much easier when it was just me and Meg. The Sussexes were invited to enjoy Winter Wonderland's attractions ahead of the official opening, with fellow guests including Little Mix star. Harry, dressed in a puffer jacket, jeans, trainers and a baseball cap, was later spotted making his way through the crowds with his family.

Meghan, wearing a grey beanie, a winter coat with a fur-lined hood, skinny black jeans and boots, appeared relaxed as she smiled at her husband before later taking to a rollercoaster herself. Meghan has endured a tumultuous period after her father, Thomas Markle, was charged with child abuse offences in the United States and the Philippines, a crisis that reportedly left her not strong enough to deliver a speech in Brussels last week.

Advertisement

Family Christmas Plans

The Duke was pictured grinning as he rode the dodgems with his son at the Hyde Park attraction on Wednesday ahead of their first Christmas back in Britain. Meanwhile, Meghan watched from the sidelines with Lilibet during the VIP preview event, held 24 hours before Winter Wonderland opened to the public yesterday. Harry also discussed Christmas plans with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

He did not say whether this would be in the UK or US, but said his children were excited about snow, suggesting it may not be in California. Harry said: My wife is very good in the kitchen and so is my mother-in-law, so I'll leave it to them. He added that the menu would likely feature a gumbo or turkey.

Reflecting on festive celebrations with the Royal Family at Sandringham in years gone by, the duke, who is not invited this year, said there was turkey of every kind, including roast and pulled meats. It comes after Harry was spotted walking through The Savoy in London with his security detail yesterday, with a witness uploading a video of him on Instagram.

London-based lifestyle content creator Claudine In London posted the clip of Harry walking down the steps at the venue, adding the James Bond theme tune as audio. She wrote: You casually pop into The Savoy to admire the Christmas decorations and Prince Harry walks in. Just another completely normal day in London, apparently. Elsewhere during his TV chat, the Duke of Sussex discussed the upcoming Invictus Games, which are set to take place in July 2027 in Birmingham, England.

Invictus Games in Birmingham

Harry has been participating in related events leading up to the games, and over the weekend even made an appearance at the Invictus Games in Lviv, Ukraine. Harry is planning for the Invictus Games in Birmingham next July, which will feature 550 wounded, injured and sick service members and veterans from 25 countries. Today marked Harry's second appearance on This Morning in four months, after he was interviewed in Birmingham by his friend Ms Hammond in July about Invictus.

It follows the duke saying during a sit-down interview with the Telegraph earlier this week that he would be ready to rejoin the military to fight Russia if needed. Former soldier Harry, who was an Apache helicopter pilot, spent a decade in the forces and served on the front line in Afghanistan in 2007-08 and 2012-13.

The duke has since channelled his focus into his Invictus sporting competition, which marked its tenth anniversary in 2024 and is returning to the UK.