Prince Harry Faces Renewed Calls to Resign from African Parks Amidst Human Rights Abuse Allegations

The Duke of Sussex is under pressure to step down from his role at African Parks, a wildlife charity, following allegations of human rights abuses by its rangers against indigenous Baka people in the Republic of the Congo. The charity has admitted to the abuses, but indigenous rights groups allege that they continue. This is not the first time Prince Harry's involvement with a charity has been called into question.

Prince Harry 's role at African Parks , a wildlife charity, is under scrutiny following allegations of human rights abuses by its rangers against indigenous Baka people in the Republic of the Congo.

The Duke of Sussex, who served as the charity's president for six years before joining its board of directors, has been urged to resign after an investigation by the Mail on Sunday revealed that African Parks' rangers had raped and tortured local inhabitants. The charity admitted to the abuses and committed to improving partnerships with human rights groups and developing a remedy framework.

However, indigenous rights charity Survival International alleges that abuses continue, with community leaders stating that African Parks wants to 'make us disappear'. The charity has also received funding from the British government and the EU. This is not the first time Prince Harry's involvement with a charity has been called into question.

Last year, he resigned from the board of Sentebale, his charity for children affected by HIV, after its chair accused him of 'harassment and bullying at scale', a claim he denies. The Mail on Sunday found first-hand testimonies of atrocities inflicted on the Baka people, including rapes and beatings, to stop them from entering forests where they have traditionally foraged, fished, hunted, and found medicines.

African Parks maintains that it has invested in human rights safeguards, including a grievance mechanism and partnerships with human rights NGOs. A spokesperson for Prince Harry has not yet commented on the latest allegations





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Prince Harry African Parks Human Rights Abuses Indigenous Baka People Republic Of The Congo

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