Prince Harry Faces More Charity Turmoil as Invictus Games Lose Key Official; Calls for Andrew’s Taxpayer-Funded Protection

Prince Harry’s charitable endeavors continue to be reshaped as a top official steps down from the Invictus Games, while controversial debates arise over Prince Andrew’s security. Meanwhile, celebrities from Victoria Beckham to Julian Lennon make headlines with personal revelations.

Prince Harry 's emotional turmoil appears far from over. After stepping down as patron of Sentebale, the charity he co-founded in 2006 to aid orphaned African children, due to an irreparable relationship with its chairman Sophie Chandauka, the Duke of Sussex may now face another challenge concerning his beloved Invictus Games .

This year, the organization suffered a significant setback with the resignation of Melloney Poole, one of its most distinguished board members and vice chairman for the 2025 Birmingham Games. With an illustrious background in both commercial law and public service, Poole previously held key roles at the Heritage Lottery Fund and chaired the National Lottery Charities Board. She now leads the Florence Nightingale Foundation.

Poole's departure is a notable loss for Invictus, as she played a crucial role in securing the foundation for next year’s games. A spokesperson for the charity explained that Poole stepped down to focus on her other commitments, including her work with the Florence Nightingale Foundation, emphasizing her instrumental leadership in preparing for the upcoming event.

Meanwhile, historian Andrew Lownie, known for his critical biography of Prince Andrew, has taken a surprising stance in favor of the Duke of York’s safety. Despite detailing Andrew’s controversial ties to Jeffrey Epstein and financial irregularities in *Entitled: The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York*, Lownie now argues that British taxpayers should fund additional police protection for Andrew after an alleged threat near his Sandringham home.

Lownie claims that even though the Duke already has protection officers provided by King Charles, the government must ensure his safety, stating that any harm to him would reflect poorly on the British state. In other news, Victoria Beckham’s attempts to embrace a working-class identity were seemingly undermined by her husband, Sir David Beckham, who reportedly reminded her of her family’s wealth during a Netflix documentary shoot.

Radio 1 DJ Greg James weighed in on the debate, asserting that ‘proper’ upper-class circles would never fully accept Posh Spice despite her wealth. Elsewhere, Julian Lennon, the son of The Beatles’ John Lennon, has urged fans to prioritize their health after revealing he was diagnosed with coronary heart disease and pre-diabetes. Lennon encouraged followers to seek medical check-ups, emphasizing the importance of early detection.

Additionally, actress Victoria Smurfit honored her late mother’s memory by donating her 1980s-era fashion collection to the set of the TV show *Rivals*, where she reprised her role as Maud O’Hara. Finally, model Jodie Kidd disclosed that her fiancé, Joseph Bates, isn’t the only one sharing their bed, adding a lighthearted twist to their ongoing engagement





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