Prince Harry Expected to Miss Cousin's Wedding Due to Strained Relationship

Prince Harry is expected to miss the wedding of his cousin Peter Phillips due to a strained relationship that stems from an incident 18 years ago.

Prince Harry is expected to miss the wedding of his cousin Peter Phillips due to a strained relationship that stems from an incident 18 years ago.

The incident occurred after Peter's first wedding to Canadian Autumn Kelly in 2008, where he sold the exclusive rights to Hello! magazine for an estimated £500,000 without telling the family. Prince Harry was furious as he had taken his then girlfriend Chelsy Davy to the wedding and had planned to introduce her to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, for the first time.

However, Harry was unaware that the photos of him and Chelsy would be splashed across 100 pages of the magazine. This incident occurred at a time when Harry and his brother Prince William were battling to preserve Chelsy and Kate Middleton's anonymity. Harry was deeply nervous about meeting the Queen for the first time, but he was not prepared for the photos of him and Chelsy to be published.

He later complained that the first he knew of the debacle was when a copy of Hello! was delivered to his father's country home, Highgrove, and he saw it on the breakfast table. The incident sparked a massive public outcry about the 'selling out' of the royals, and it appears to have played a part in the strained relationship between Harry and Peter.

It is not known if the two ever had it out personally, but the deal certainly had a lasting impact on their relationship. Prince Harry is expected to miss the wedding of his cousin Peter Phillips, but his estranged brother Prince William and his wife Kate are expected to attend. The wedding is taking place in the Cotswolds, and it is expected to be a family affair with many members of the royal family in attendance.

Peter Phillips and his fiancée Harriet Sperling announced their engagement last summer, and they are expecting a large number of guests at the wedding. The bride-to-be, a single mother and NHS nurse, grinned broadly yesterday as she arrived for the wedding rehearsal in a striped jumper tucked into wide-legged linen trousers and flat espadrilles.

She and Peter were accompanied by her daughter Georgina and his daughters Isla, 14, and Savannah, 15, by former wife Autumn, as well his sister, Zara Tindall, and other family and friends





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