Prince Harry 'embarrassed about his pre-Meghan life' and 'laddish' behaviour in the army

Prince Harry is 'embarrassed about his pre-Meghan life' and 'laddish' behaviour in the army, royal experts have claimed. Speaking in a new Channel 5 documentary, Prince Harry In Therapy, author Tom Quinn said that the Duke of Sussex - who was once dubbed 'the party prince' and came under fire for using a racial slur to describe a fellow soldier from Pakistan - 'would be horrified' by his past self.

Prince Harry is 'embarrassed about his pre- Meghan life' and 'laddish' behaviour in the army, royal experts have claimed. Speaking in a new Channel 5 documentary, Prince Harry In Therapy, author Tom Quinn said that the Duke of Sussex - who was once dubbed 'the party prince' and came under fire for using a racial slur to describe a fellow soldier from Pakistan - 'would be horrified' by his past self.

'He's completely shifted now,' Tom explained. 'He wouldn't dream of using a racial slur. 'I'm pretty certain he's embarrassed about his pre-Meghan life. 'I think Harry would be horrified now if he looked back at times when he was completely a part of the sort of laddish army, old Etonian world.

' In 2009, Harry apologised after footage emerged of him using the slur to describe his Sandhurst colleague Ahmed Raza Khan. Harry said he had used the term without malice after the recording, taken in 2006, was released. In his memoir, Spare, Harry said he 'heard many people use the word' as a child and 'had not seen anyone wince or get upset' and that he had not considered them to be racist.

He added: 'And I didn't know anything about unconscious biases either. I was twenty-one years old, I had grown isolated from the real world and wrapped in privilege, and I believed that word was the same as Yankee. Harmless.

' The Duke said people accused him of learning nothing from the Nazi debacle in 2005, saying that he was 'worse than stupid' or a 'partyboy', and that he 'was racist'. He said he was in Highgrove watching the scandal unfold as leading politicians blasted him on national television, and that he was unable to process it. Prince Harry is 'embarrassed about his pre-Meghan life' and 'laddish' behaviour in the army, royal experts have claimed.

Pictured in 2009 Harry claimed that his father's office issued an apology on his behalf and that he had wanted to issue another one, but palace aides advised against it.

'Not the best strategy, sir', he claims they told him, to which he said: 'F*** the strategy. ' Harry said he contacted Ahmed directly and apologised. He said his comrade told him he knew he was not racist and that 'nothing happened'.

However the Duke wrote that 'it did happen' and that his friend's forgiveness only made him feel worse. In 2020, the royal also spoke about his own 'unconscious bias', which he didn't know about for 'many years'. Speaking to BLM activist Patrick Hutchinson for GQ, he said: 'Unconscious bias, from my understanding, having the upbringing and the education that I had, I had no idea what it was.

'I had no idea it existed. And then, sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realise it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife's shoes.

' Journalist Bidisha Mamata also told Channel 5: 'On the one hand, you could say he's evolved enormously, he's a man of the 21st century, so different from his army days. 'You could also see this as the Harry of now, of being just as susceptible to outside influences. ' 'Sometimes individuals assume the mantra and the philosophy of the individual they've married,' Historian Dr Tessa Dunlop added. 'I think that happened to an extent with Harry and Meghan.

Speaking in a new Channel 5 documentary, Prince Harry In Therapy, which aired on Saturday, author Tom Quinn said that the Duke of Sussex - who was once dubbed 'the party prince' and came under fire for using a racial slur to describe a fellow soldier from Pakistan - 'would be horrified' by his past self. Harry and Meghan in 2024 'It's like he sees the world through a different lens, he has had an epiphany.

Probably all this stuff was beneath the surface, and she's validated it.

' Harry has also spoken about his notorious Nazi uniform scandal since leaving for Montecito in 2020. In his memoir, the Duke claimed he was considering either the Nazi uniform or a pilot's outfit to a 'Native and Colonial' themed event and called his brother and sister-in-law for their opinion.

'I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,' he had penned.

'They both howled. Worse than Willy's leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point.

' The outfit became a huge scandal when Harry, then 20, was photographed wearing the Nazi regalia. He had arrived with his elder brother Prince William, who reportedly dressed in a skin-tight black leotard with a leopard skin pattern and a matching leopard skin tail and paws. One guest told the Daily Mail afterwards: 'If this was his idea of a joke then it went down like a lead balloon.

' Harry issued a groveling apology shortly after the image was published. He said: 'I am very sorry if I have caused any offence or embarrassment to anyone. It was a poor choice of costume and I apologise.

' Addressing the issue in his Netflix series, Harry said that dressing as a Nazi was one of the 'biggest mistakes' of his life. He said that he had been trying to fit in and make a joke, but he ended up causing more harm than good. Harry has also spoken about how he has grown and learned from his mistakes.

He said that he is now more aware of the impact of his actions and the importance of being mindful of others' feelings. He also spoke about how Meghan has helped him to see the world in a different way and to be more empathetic and understanding. The documentary also features interviews with other experts and individuals who have known Harry throughout his life.

They share their insights and perspectives on his growth and development, and offer a more nuanced understanding of the complexities of his character. Prince Harry's journey from a 'party prince' to a more mature and self-aware individual is a fascinating and thought-provoking one. It raises important questions about the nature of identity, privilege, and the impact of our actions on others.

The documentary provides a unique and insightful look into the life and experiences of Prince Harry, and offers a compelling exploration of the complexities of the human experience





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