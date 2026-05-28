Prince Harry confronts renewed calls to resign from African Parks charity after rangers accused of rapes and torture

The Duke of Sussex is under pressure to leave his role at the wildlife conservation group following an investigation that documented systematic human rights abuses by its guards against the Baka people in Congo.

Prince Harry is facing renewed pressure to step down from his leadership position at African Parks , a wildlife conservation charity, following grave allegations of human rights abuses committed by its rangers against indigenous Baka communities in the Republic of the Congo.

The Duke of Sussex served as president of the organization for six years before joining its board of directors in 2023. The scandal came to light after a detailed investigation by the Mail on Sunday revealed systematic intimidation, beatings, and sexual violence by park guards tasked with protecting Odzala-Kokoua National Park. While African Parks has acknowledged past abuses and outlined reforms, indigenous rights group Survival International asserts that violations continue, prompting fresh demands for Harry's resignation.

The investigation uncovered harrowing testimonies from Baka villagers, including a woman who described being raped by a guard while holding her newborn baby and a teenage boy who reported being groomed for paid sex. Another account detailed the death of a Baka man after he was beaten and incarcerated without medical care.

Survivors and community leaders characterized the rangers' conduct as a campaign of violence aimed at displacing the indigenous population from ancestral forest lands they have relied on for millennia for food, medicine, and cultural practices. One community leader told Survival International, African Parks wants to make us disappear. The situation has drawn condemnation from human rights advocates who criticize the charity's partnership with local authorities and its reliance on armed enforcement.

African Parks responded to the initial allegations by admitting that human rights abuses had occurred and expressing deep regret. The organization said it had taken steps to address the failures, including disciplining implicated staff, establishing a grievance mechanism, and partnering with Congolese human rights groups. An independent panel of African judges and specialists was created to oversee complaints. Despite these measures, Survival International claims the problems persist and that affected communities see no improvement.

The group specifically faulted Prince Harry for attending a fundraising event in Arizona for the charity, calling his continued support outrageous given the documented atrocities. Prince Harry's involvement with African Parks now threatens to compound a series of reputation challenges for the Duke. His departure from the board of his other charity, Sentebale, followed allegations of harassment and bullying by its former chair, accusations he denies.

The new controversy over African Parks also raises questions about the due diligence conducted by high-profile patrons of international NGOs. The charity receives funding from the British government and the European Union, adding a diplomatic dimension to the calls for accountability. A spokesperson for African Parks emphasized the substantial investments made in human rights safeguards, while a representative for Prince Harry has been approached for comment.

The situation spotlights the often-contentious intersection of conservation efforts, indigenous rights, and the celebrity advocacy that can shield organizations from scrutiny





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prince Harry African Parks Baka Human Rights Abuses Republic Of The Congo Conservation Indigenous Rights Survival International

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kate Middleton Reaches Breaking Point with Prince Harry Over Cancer Comments, Says AuthorAuthor Christopher Andersen reveals that Kate Middleton stopped trying to mend the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry after Harry's 2025 BBC interview remarks about King Charles' mortality, which she found hurtful and marked the final straw in their strained relationship.

Read more »

The Prince Harry Comment That Reportedly ‘Ignited a Firestorm’ With Kate Middleton — And Changed EverythingThe feud may have taken an unexpected turn.

Read more »

Denver Parks & Rec calls off survey after Montbello shootingThe strategic planning survey was supposed to go live today; the city also called off a stretch of open houses.

Read more »

Prince Harry Faces Renewed Calls to Resign from African Parks Amidst Human Rights Abuse AllegationsThe Duke of Sussex is under pressure to step down from his role at African Parks, a wildlife charity, following allegations of human rights abuses by its rangers against indigenous Baka people in the Republic of the Congo. The charity has admitted to the abuses, but indigenous rights groups allege that they continue. This is not the first time Prince Harry's involvement with a charity has been called into question.

Read more »