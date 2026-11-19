Prince Harry suggests American sentiment opposes current Trump Ukraine policy and hints at a January shift post-midterms while offering to rejoin British military service.

Prince Harry has publicly challenged the current American administration's stance on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, asserting that the general public strongly disagrees with President Donald Trump's approach. The Duke of Sussex made these comments during a recent interview conducted in Lviv, signaling a potential shift in geopolitical support as he referenced upcoming electoral changes. His remarks highlight a growing disconnect between American citizens and the White House leadership regarding foreign aid and military assistance.

Public Sentiment Versus Administration Policy

Harry told the Daily Telegraph in an interview for the podcast Ukraine: The Latest that there is a significant divergence between American societal views and the current government's policy. He stated that support for Ukraine within the United States is incredibly high and has remained consistent over time. This public sentiment stands in stark contrast to what he described as a specific group or administration that may have been considering a different strategic direction. The Sussexes have a history of criticizing Trump, including subtle references during the 2020 presidential election where he lost to Joe Biden. Harry previously argued that America had an obligation to support Kyiv based on a 1990s agreement where they voluntarily relinquished nuclear weapons. Trump has frequently responded to the couple, explicitly stating on multiple occasions that he is not a fan of Meghan.

Also read Prince Harry Offers to Rejoin British Army to Fight Russia in Ukraine

January Policy Shift After Midterm Elections

The Duke of Sussex indicated that the political landscape regarding Ukraine could change significantly starting in January. This date corresponds with the swearing-in of new senators and representatives following the midterm elections. Harry noted that a recent blue wave delivered control of both the House and Senate to the Democrats, which may create a delicate situation for President Trump. He stated that things are going to change and encouraged everyone to look forward to that development. Harry emphasized that Europe maintains a united front on the issue. He expressed hope that this European unity would be bolstered by increased American support, suggesting that a shift in political power could lead to more robust backing for Kyiv.

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Offer to Rejoin British Military Service

In addition to his political commentary, Prince Harry offered to return to the British military if called upon to fight against Russia. He suggested that the United Kingdom has been engaged in a de facto conflict with Russia for up to ten years. Harry explained that the absence of direct attacks involving drones, bullets, and rockets does not mean the two nations are not at war. He urged people to be nervous and prepared, stating that those who have served should be ready to serve again. The prince completed two front-line tours in Afghanistan, including duties as a co-pilot gunner on an Apache helicopter. In his memoir Spare, he disclosed that he had killed 25 Taliban fighters during his service. He lived in America for six years from 2020 to August, when he moved back to Britain, though he and Meghan Markle still own a house in Montecito, California.

Historical Context and Global Implications

Harry stressed that the world has much to learn from Ukraine's resistance and resilience. He affirmed that if asked to sign up again and if the need arises, he would be one hundred percent present to serve his country alongside fellow veterans and service personnel. This offer comes at a time when tensions between Russia and Western nations remain high. President Trump recently greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly during talks in China, stating that the Russian leader is his friend. This diplomatic engagement contrasts sharply with Harry's assertion that the UK and Russia are effectively at war. Newsweek contacted the White House, the British Foreign Office, and the Russian Government for comment on these statements. The interviews were conducted during Harry's visit to Lviv, a city that has suffered extensive destruction from Russian missile and drone attacks. His comments underscore the personal and professional stakes involved in the ongoing geopolitical struggle.