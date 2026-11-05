Prince Harry Business Meetings Lotte New York Palace Archewell Exec Loss

Prince Harry held private business meetings at the Lotte New York Palace before returning to London, while Archewell Productions faces staff departures and the couple relocates in the Cotswolds.

The Duke of Sussex arrived at the Lotte New York Palace hotel in New York City on Monday evening, initiating a series of private engagements that underscored his ongoing shift toward commercial ventures. A source confirmed that the Duke was observed speaking with another individual within the hotel's Gold Room, a historic lounge known for its opulent Gilded Age gold decor and exclusive atmosphere.

Harry NY Business Meetings Details

A representative for the Duke provided clarity on the purpose of the visit, stating that Prince Harry had a number of meetings in New York focused on new business opportunities and partnerships. The spokesperson emphasized to People magazine that further details regarding these specific discussions would be shared in due course, maintaining a standard of discretion regarding confidential commercial negotiations.

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This brief visit to Manhattan was part of a tightly scheduled itinerary, as the Duke was already back in London by Wednesday. His return coincided with his appearance at the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards, where he delivered a speech. The rapid transit highlights the efficiency of his recent travel pattern, balancing high-profile public appearances with private commercial interests in major global cities.

Archewell Staff Departures and Budgets

Concurrently, the business operations of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are undergoing significant changes. The couple's production company, Archewell Productions, recently lost another top executive, adding to a period of organizational transition. This leadership shakeup occurs as the company continues to navigate the complexities of scaling their media empire while maintaining high production standards.

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The financial scale of the Duke's public engagements remains a topic of interest among industry observers. Schiffer, an industry expert, noted that Prince Harry's royal title and persona can still do damage to an event budget. For keynote appearances, his fee ranges from $250,000 to $750,000, and for elite, exclusive events, the cost can approach $1 million, reflecting his enduring brand value.

Cotswolds Relocation and Family Updates

While business matters take center stage in New York and London, the personal life of the couple is also evolving. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently moved into a new home on a friend's estate in the UK, following a period of living with a wealthy businessman in the Cotswolds. The Daily Mail reported on this development on Monday, highlighting their desire for privacy and stability.

An insider revealed that the family was previously living in the main house but recently moved to a property on the same estate. This move affects the household of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Archie, who is 7, and Princess Lilibet, who is 5. The relocation to the Cotswolds marks a significant chapter in their post-royal life, offering a secluded environment for their growing family.

Future Appearances and Schedule

Looking ahead, Prince Harry is scheduled to appear in London on October 23, continuing his engagement with the public and professional sectors. The couple's recent travels, including their visit to Nottingham, England, on October 15, demonstrate their active presence in the United Kingdom. These appearances are part of a broader strategy to reconnect with their home country while managing their independent business interests.

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The combination of high-stakes business negotiations in New York, operational changes at Archewell Productions, and the comfortable setup in the Cotswolds illustrates the multifaceted nature of the Duke and Duchess's current lifestyle. As they settle into their new home and refine their corporate structure, they remain focused on leveraging their global influence for both commercial and charitable purposes.