Prince Harry Attends Polo Match Solo in Montecito, Cheers on Friend's Son

Prince Harry was seen without Meghan Markle at a polo match in Montecito, supporting close friend Nacho Figueras and his son Artemio.

Prince Harry was spotted enjoying a low-key outing in Montecito , California, attending a polo match without his wife Meghan Markle or their children. The Duke of Sussex, 41, watched from the sidelines as close friend Nacho Figueras 's son Artemio competed.

Dressed casually in charcoal shorts and a black polo shirt bearing the number three, Harry wore a baseball cap and sunglasses, but notably went barefoot as he sat on the ground to observe the match. Despite Artemio's team losing, he won a prize for having the best pony of the event, adding a moment of pride to the day. This appearance marks another instance of Harry's long-standing friendship with Figueras, who has been a staunch supporter of the Sussexes.

The two met in 2007 and have played polo together over the years. Figueras, often called the 'David Beckham of Polo', witnessed the early days of Harry and Meghan's romance and attended their wedding. In interviews, Figueras has spoken warmly of Harry, describing him as 'real' and dedicated to helping underprivileged children. He also praised Meghan for sacrificing her career for love, remarks made during the Sussexes' Netflix documentary.

The bond between Harry and Figueras extends beyond polo. Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier were among the first to meet Archie Harrison after his birth in 2019. The polo player later launched a perfume named 'Windsor' after Harry's hometown, donating a portion of sales to Harry's charity Sentebale. The scent was part of a collection inspired by his travels, with Figueras stating that the locations evoked sentimental memories with his family.

This gesture underscored the close connection between the two men and their shared commitment to philanthropy. Harry's solo outing continues his pattern of maintaining a lower profile in California, where he and Meghan reside. The Duchess of Sussex was not present at the polo match, nor were their children, Archie (7) and Lilibet (4). Harry seemed relaxed and engaged with the event, showing his ongoing support for his friend's family.

The Duke has often used polo as a means to connect with friends and support philanthropic causes, particularly through Sentebale, which aids children affected by HIV in southern Africa. His barefoot appearance added an informal touch, reflecting his laid-back lifestyle in Montecito. Figueras's loyalty to Harry has been evident through public statements and gestures. In 2019, he appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' show, declaring he would defend his friends with his life.

His admiration for Harry and Meghan was also showcased in the couple's Netflix documentary, where he revealed Harry confided in him after his first date with Meghan. Figueras described Harry's eyes as those of someone who had fallen in love, highlighting the depth of their friendship. This bond has remained strong despite the geographical distance and public scrutiny. Fatherhood is another topic that has bonded the two.

After Archie's birth, Figueras praised Harry as an amazing parent, noting that he had seen Harry interact with children for years during their work in Africa. Figueras expressed happiness for Harry, emphasizing that fatherhood suited him well. This mutual respect and shared experiences have solidified a friendship that transcends celebrity and royalty. The polo match in Montecito was a reminder of Harry's simple pleasures, away from the royal spotlight.

While he continues to navigate his life in the US, his connection with friends like Figueras provides a sense of normalcy. The event also highlighted Figueras's role as a loyal ally, one who has stood by Harry through thick and thin. As Harry watched from the sidelines, barefoot and relaxed, it was clear that this friendship remains a cornerstone of his life in California





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