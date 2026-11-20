The Duke of Sussex made his first daytime television appearance since moving back to Britain with Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Prince Lilibet.

“I think it’s great,” said Harry to hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary about the casting news. “I can’t wait to see it. ” When asked to choose between Tom Cruise’sfranchise or the MI6 agent, the royal made his allegiance clear.

“James Bond, 100 per cent, I want to make sure that is in good hands. ”Amazon bought the creative rights to the Bond franchise from producer siblings Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli last year and blew up the internet by releasing Pattinson’s casting via 007’s official social media accounts. Harry’s father and stepmother, King Charles and Queen Camilla, immediately quoted the post and welcomed, beating fellow screen-testers Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor and Jack Lowden.

Also read Prince Harry Says He Would Re-enlist to Serve Country and Warns of Ongoing Conflict

Villeneuve, who recently worked with Pattinson on the final— around the Cotswolds area — in August, where they enrolled 7-year-old Prince Archie and 5-year-old Princess Lilibet in school.that he is slowly “squeezing” the American accents out of his children. He also talked about being a hugefan and revealed that Markle and his mother-in-law will be doing the brunt of the Christmas cooking over the holiday period.

Harry and Meghan have begun to make more public appearances here since moving back, even though King Charles maintains that they remain private citizens and are not workingin recent weeks for being at the center of an alleged police probe into child abuse imagery.

Advertisement

“I am deeply distressed at the news,” said the Duchess in a public statement in October. “ it can now be understood, that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them.

”“Learn From the Mistakes of Mentors”: The Head of Tallinn’s Discovery Campus Is All About Bridging Film Education and Industry‘Sh*t Happens’ Is Full of Dark Humor, But Its Director Knows It Will Cause a Stink in the DRThe Hollywood Reporter