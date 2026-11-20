Prince Harry and the British Royal Family welcome Robert Pattinson as the new 007. Harry chooses Bond over Mission Impossible, while Pattinson calls it a dream come true.

Prince Harry offered his enthusiastic approval for the casting of Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond during his first appearance on ITV's This Morning since relocating to the UK. The Duke of Sussex expressed that he thinks the decision is great and stated he cannot wait to see the upcoming film. When host Holly Willoughby asked him to choose between the 007 franchise and Mission Impossible, Harry selected James Bond without hesitation.

Harry Chooses Bond Over Other Franchises

Harry emphasized his desire to ensure the iconic spy character is in good hands, confirming his preference for the long-running series over other major action franchises. He gave a definitive answer to the hypothetical scenario, stating, "James Bond, 100 percent." This public endorsement comes as the film industry prepares for a significant transition in one of cinema's most enduring legacy roles.

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Royal Family Welcomes New 007 Star

The British Royal Family has officially joined the chorus of support for the new casting news. Their official X account posted a message reading, "Welcome to His Majesty's Secret Service, Mr. Bond." This digital greeting mirrors the family's past support for the franchise, including their presence at the premiere of the latest Bond movie where Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the late Queen Elizabeth II walked the red carpet alongside Daniel Craig.

Pattinson Accepts Role as Successor to Craig

Robert Pattinson officially takes on the mantle of the fictional British intelligence officer following Daniel Craig's exit from the role. Craig portrayed the character from 2006 to 2021, concluding his tenure with his last movie being the latest installment in the series. Pattinson has now stepped into the spotlight as the star of the untitled feature, which is currently referred to as Bond 26.

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Actor Expresses Gratitude to Production Team

Pattinson has revealed his thoughts on accepting the burden of the spy legacy, describing it as the honor of a lifetime. He stated that James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema and that being entrusted with 007 is an understatement of his excitement. He expressed deep gratitude to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in him.

Looking Ahead to Bond 26 Release

As Amazon MGM Studios moves forward with the new installment, the entertainment world watches to see how Pattinson's interpretation compares to his predecessors. The upcoming film, Bond 26, represents a major event for global cinema and continues the historical chain of actors who have defined the role since its inception. Fans and critics alike await the official details regarding the director and release date.