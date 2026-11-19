Prince Harry and Meghan enjoyed a public family outing at London's Winter Wonderland with children Archie and Lilibet, marking their first appearance together in the UK since returning from the US.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared in public with their children, Archie and Lilibet, at London's Winter Wonderland last night, marking their first family outing in the capital since returning to the United Kingdom. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a festive evening at the Hyde Park attraction alongside a host of other celebrities ahead of the official opening to the public tonight.

Family Fun at Hyde Park Attraction

The Duke of Sussex was pictured grinning broadly as he rode the dodgems with his seven-year-old son, Archie, at the popular city event. Prince Harry wrapped an arm around the young boy as he took the wheel of a Ford bumper car, steering them around the track with visible enthusiasm. An onlooker remarked that the children are the absolute spitting image of Harry, noting that Archie is his mini me.

Also read Harry and Meghan Spark Row With Winter Wonderland Visit During Royal Tour

Meanwhile, Meghan watched from the sidelines with her five-year-old daughter, Lilibet, during the VIP preview event which was held 24 hours before the public admission began. The Duchess smiled broadly as she hugged her red-haired daughter from behind, looking on with excitement as they waved through the railings while Harry and Archie raced around the ride on a school night.

Amidst Personal Challenges and Military Talk

The family outing from their Cotswolds home came just hours after Harry declared he would rejoin the British Army to fight Russia if necessary. This statement followed a tumultuous period for Meghan, whose father, Thomas Markle, was charged with child abuse offences in the United States and the Philippines. The crisis reportedly left her not strong enough to deliver a speech in Brussels last week.

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Despite the recent headlines surrounding the family, witnesses said Meghan, Harry, and the children looked completely at ease as they enjoyed the rides, bought snacks, and strolled around the festive attraction. One source noted that they looked like a normal family having fun, with no one hounding them for pictures, while another expressed surprise at seeing Prince Harry standing next to them in a queue for a ride.

Christmas Plans and Royal Relations

The Sussexes moved back to the UK in August but are not expected to be invited to royal festive gatherings such as Christmas Day at Sandringham or the Princess of Wales's annual carol concert at Westminster Abbey. Instead, Harry and Meghan are planning to spend Christmas in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, according to a friend close to the couple.

A friend told the Daily Mail in October that the Sussexes are aiming to keep their heads down between now and Christmas, when they will go back to California for the holidays. They are also understood to be planning to spend school holidays and half-terms in either California or Portugal, where they own a property, rather than engaging in traditional royal duties.

Montecito Base and Family Connections

The couple have retained their Montecito mansion, which could serve as their base for the festive season, with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland living less than a two-hour drive away. Ms Ragland, 70, has been a constant presence in the family's life since Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals and relocated to America in 2020.

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She lives in a bungalow in a wealthy residential district outside the centre of Los Angeles, providing a familiar and supportive environment for her grandchildren. A trip by the Sussexes to Montecito will therefore give Ms Ragland a chance to spend time with her grandchildren, with whom she has formed a very close bond since their move to the United States.