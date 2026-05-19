Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face Scrutiny as They Define Post-Royal Careers

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to carve out independent roles amid ongoing tensions with the royal family, sparking debates over their public strategy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have continued to redefine their roles since stepping back from royal duties in 2020. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, have faced scrutiny over their approach to public life, blending activism with commercial ventures.

Their decisions, including high-profile media appearances and tell-all interviews, have reportedly caused tensions within the royal family, particularly during the late Queen Elizabeth II's final years. According to author Hugo Vickers, their exit from royal life and subsequent actions added to the monarch's stress. A former senior palace aide noted the Sussexes' desire for a 'half-in, half-out' arrangement, which was firmly rejected by the queen. This dynamic has raised questions about the couple's future as they navigate their newfound independence.

Since relocating to Montecito, California, Harry and Meghan have pursued various projects, including Harry's memoir, *Spare*, which delved into personal and family conflicts. Meanwhile, Meghan has expanded her Influence through her Archetypes podcast and other media engagements. Their recent international trips, such as visits to Nigeria and Colombia, have garnered significant attention. Observers claim these tours resemble official royal engagements but lack formal royal approval.

Criticisms suggest the Sussexes are leveraging their royal titles for personal gain while distancing themselves from traditional monarchist expectations. These actions have sparked debates about the role of former working royals in the modern era. Royal experts remain divided on the couple's long-term strategy. Some argue their approach risks undermining their credibility, while others believe their advocacy work will secure a lasting legacy.

The ongoing discourse reflects the broader challenges faced by the monarchy as it adapts to the 21st century. As Harry and Meghan continue to shape their public image, their relationship with the royal family remains a topic of global interest





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