Prince Harry and Meghan Excluded from Princess Catherine's Christmas Event

Princess of Wales Catherine omits estranged brother-in-law Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle from her Together at Christmas service, highlighting a continued rift within the royal family.

Princess Catherine of Wales has officially excluded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the guest list for her annual Together at Christmas concert, a decision that underscores the ongoing estrangement between the two branches of the royal family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not invited to the service scheduled for December 11 at Westminster Abbey, according to reports from The Mail on Sunday. This omission is particularly notable given the event's theme of 'love, kindness and caring for one another.'

Together at Christmas Service Details

The prestigious carol service held at Westminster Abbey typically draws more than 1,600 guests, a venue that holds personal significance as the location where Prince William and Catherine were married in 2011. This annual gathering has evolved into one of Catherine's signature charitable events, designed to honor individuals who make significant contributions to their communities. While King Charles III and Queen Camilla rarely attend, preferring to allow other family members to take the spotlight, Princess Catherine consistently organizes the event to support various charities and highlight community work.

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Attendees are usually a mix of extended royal family members, high-profile celebrities, and nominees recognized for their charitable efforts. The event serves as a key fixture in the royal calendar, providing a platform for the Princess of Wales to engage with diverse sectors of British society. The exclusion of the Sussexes from this specific gathering marks a clear boundary in the family's current social and ceremonial arrangements.

Previous Attendance and Family Dynamics

Last year, the family dynamic appeared more inclusive when Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, joined Catherine at the service. That gathering also featured Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Zara and Mike Tindall, and Prince Michael of Kent. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie received invitations for that event but ultimately declined to attend. Catherine's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, along with her brother James and his wife Alizee, were also present, alongside Lady Marina Windsor, Lady Helen Taylor, and Lady Estella Taylor.

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Celebrities such as Kate Winslet, Katie Melua, and Dame Mary Berry have also been notable attendees in previous years, adding to the event's high-profile nature. The return of Prince Harry, aged 42, and Meghan, aged 45, to Britain in August after six years living in California has kept their status within the family hierarchy a subject of intense public speculation. Despite their physical return to the country, the formal invitations for major family events remain a point of contention and separation.

Separate Celebrations for the Sussexes

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were left off the guest list for the Westminster Abbey concert, reports indicate they are preparing for their own separate holiday arrangements. The couple is reportedly set to fly Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, to the UK to spend Christmas with them. This logistical move suggests the Sussexes are establishing independent traditions and social circles distinct from the operations centered around the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Representatives for the Waleses and the Sussexes have not provided any official comment regarding the guest list or the nature of the current relationship between the parties involved. The silence from both camps leaves the interpretation of the exclusion to public observers and media analysts. The event continues to highlight the complex and evolving structure of the modern royal family, where ceremonial roles and personal relationships often diverge significantly.