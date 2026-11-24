Prince Harry and Meghan's spokesman told Newsweek reports they moved back to Britain due to visa problems were 'entirely false.'

Reports suggesting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved back to Britain because America revoked Harry's visa are "false," the couple's spokesperson told Newsweek. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised many in August when they returned to the U.K. with their children six years after quitting as working royals for a new life in America.

Page Six reported last week that "sources say Harry’s U.S. visa situation played a significant role in the couple’s unexpected homecoming," caveating that it was unclear whether complications had affected his legal right to remain. A spokesperson for the couple told Newsweek: "The Page Six article as it relates to his visa is entirely false.

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" Why It Matters Harry described taking drugs including cannabis, magic mushrooms, ayahuasca and cocaine in his 2023 book, Spare, prompting right wing think tank The Heritage Foundation to sue the Biden administration under the Freedom of Information Act seeking access to his visa records. They argued that had Harry been honest about his drug use during the application process, then he should not have been granted a visa.

Heritage lost the case but during proceedings significant pressure was put on Donald Trump to intervene and revoke Harry's visa, including by the think tank. Trump ultimately said he would not kick Harry out of America.

However, the Page Six story triggered speculation that he might have had a change of heart. To sign up to Newsweek's The Royal Report newsletter, click here. Prince Harry's Return to Britain Harry was asked about why they moved back during an interview with GQ Magazine in October and said: “Opportunities for the family. Being able to put the kids in a British school has meant a lot to me.

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I didn’t know how important it was to me.

“I always thought it was gonna be something that I would try and do or that we would try and do, but now they’ve been in school for two weeks. They’re loving it, and it’s just giving them a whole different experience.

“Don’t worry, I’m not criticizing American schools but I think for kids at 7 and 5 to be able to have that comparison and to have two completely different cultural experiences is so important today. ” He also hinted he might want to be able to see more of the royals when he said: "To be back closer to my family and to be back on U.K. soil for longer than a few days or a week here or there.

" Page Six's coverage in print was carefully worded with a U.S. Government source quoted as saying "his visa expired and wasn’t immediately renewed,” alongside an unnamed former State Department official who said: "All visas have expiration dates and regularly need to be renewed, that could explain their sudden departure to England. ” However, the Page Six story also triggered some less cautious takes from commentators, including on the Hot Mics With Billy Bush podcast.

Bush said: "The other topic is why did they leave Montecito so suddenly and it seems that Harry had issues with his visa which makes me think that Trump may have followed through on what he said. Trump said, 'these guys, I'm throwing them out.

'" "We threw them out," he continued. "Henry says, 'I want to go home and I want a mend with my family. ' This is called spin. Uh, no, you got thrown out of America.

" This is a developing story and will be updated. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Daniel Orton and Emma Lee-SangReports suggesting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved back to Britain because America revoked Harry's visa are"false," the couple's spokesperson toldThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised many in August when they returned to the U.K. with their children six years after quitting as working royals for a new life in America.reported last week that"sources say Harry’s U.S. visa situation played a significant role in the couple’s unexpected homecoming," caveating that it was unclear whether complications had affected his legal right to remain.

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, prompting right wing think tank The Heritage Foundation to sue the Biden administration under the Freedom of Information Act seeking access to his visa records. They argued that had Harry been honest about his drug use during the application process, then he should not have been granted a visa. Heritage lost the case but during proceedings significant pressure was put on Donald Trump to intervene and revoke Harry's visa, including by the think tank.

Trump ultimately said he would not kick Harry out of America. However, thein October and said: “Opportunities for the family. Being able to put the kids in a British school has meant a lot to me. I didn’t know how important it was to me.

“I always thought it was gonna be something that I would try and do or that we would try and do, but now they’ve been in school for two weeks. They’re loving it, and it’s just giving them a whole different experience.

“Don’t worry, I’m not criticizing American schools but I think for kids at 7 and 5 to be able to have that comparison and to have two completely different cultural experiences is so important today. ” He also hinted he might want to be able to see more of the royals when he said:"To be back closer to my family and to be back on U.K. soil for longer than a few days or a week here or there.

"'s coverage in print was carefully worded with a U.S. Government source quoted as saying"his visa expired and wasn’t immediately renewed,” alongside an unnamed former State Department official who said:"All visas have expiration dates and regularly need to be renewed, that could explain their sudden departure to England. ”Bush said:"The other topic is why did they leave Montecito so suddenly and it seems that Harry had issues with his visa which makes me think that Trump may have followed through on what he said.

Trump said, 'these guys, I'm throwing them out.

'" "We threw them out," he continued. "Henry says, 'I want to go home and I want a mend with my family. ' This is called spin. Uh, no, you got thrown out of America. "