Prince Harry and Claimants Appeal Daily Mail Hacking Ruling

Prince Harry and Baroness Doreen Lawrence seek permission to appeal the High Court decision that dismissed their hacking case and awarded indemnity costs to the Daily Mail publisher.

Prince Harry and a group of high-profile claimants have officially lodged applications with the Court of Appeal, challenging the High Court's decisive rejection of their privacy and hacking lawsuit against Associated Newspapers. The Duke of Sussex, alongside Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Sir Elton John, and other claimants, is seeking judicial review of the previous rulings that dismissed their claims in their entirety. This legal maneuver comes shortly after Mr Justice Nicklin issued a scathing judgment earlier this year, which completely exonerated the Mail and its journalists from all allegations of illegal information gathering.

Detailed Breakdown of Previous High Court Ruling

Mr Justice Nicklin's landmark 436-page judgment, delivered on July 7, served as the definitive end to the initial trial, throwing out every single one of the 97 allegations regarding hacking, bugging, and blagging. The judge accepted the testimony of numerous Mail journalists as honest, credible, and impressive, confirming that their articles were sourced through legitimate channels. Following this emphatic result after a three-month trial, the court ordered the claimants to pay the publisher's legal costs on an indemnity basis, a penalty that could amount to a bill of up to £34million. The judge explicitly stated that the claimants' case had been inadequate and unreasonable to a high degree, justifying the severe financial sanction usually reserved for bad legal conduct.

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Legal Teams Dispute Judicial Findings

The legal representatives for the claimants have firmly rejected the previous court decisions, stating that they respectfully disagree with both the dismissal of the claims and the associated costs order. Callum Galbraith, solicitor for the group, confirmed that the claimants consider the previous judgments to be legally and factually flawed. He emphasized that the group respectfully disagrees with what they describe as unprecedented decisions made by the High Court. The solicitor noted that the claimants have filed applications for permission to appeal, challenging the validity of the judge's findings regarding the legitimacy of the journalism practices in question.

Composition of the Appeal Group

The application for appeal includes six of the seven original claimants, highlighting the significant collective effort behind this new legal phase. The group comprises Prince Harry, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, Sir Elton John, model Elizabeth Hurley, actress Sadie Frost, and Sir Elton's husband, David Furnish. However, former Lib Dem justice minister Sir Simon Hughes is notably absent from this specific appeal effort, having chosen not to join the group in seeking permission to challenge the ruling. The applicants have not yet served the papers on Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail, and must first secure permission from the Court of Appeal before proceeding with the actual appeal.

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Reactions and Immediate Next Steps

The fallout from the initial trial was intense, with Prince Harry and Baroness Doreen Lawrence publicly attacking the judge's findings immediately after the verdict. They characterized the outcome as a complete and obvious whitewash, a sentiment that contrasts sharply with the judicial conclusion of credible evidence presented by the defendants. Despite previous requests from Harry's side for the judge to cap the costs, Mr Justice Nicklin refused, citing the unreasonable nature of the legal case. The Court of Appeal has now confirmed the receipt of these applications, setting the stage for a critical determination on whether the case can move forward to a higher judicial body.

Financial and Legal Implications of Indemnity Costs

The indemnity costs order represents a significant financial risk for the claimants, who now face a potential liability of up to £34million in legal fees. This type of cost order is distinct from standard cost awards and is typically granted only when a judge believes there has been a high degree of unreasonableness or bad conduct in the litigation process. The claimants had been aware of problems with their evidence for months prior to launching their claims, which the judge cited as a factor in his decision. As the legal battle enters this new stage, the focus remains on whether the Court of Appeal will find grounds to overturn the High Court's robust defense of the journalism industry's practices.