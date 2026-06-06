Prince Harry Allegedly Did a Total 180 About Doing This Previous ‘Threat to Their Privacy’ With His & Meghan Markle’s Kids

Quite an unexpected turn of events!

. They’re all about keeping their privacy on their terms, and the same goes with their children.

However, after Meghan launched her Instagram and her brand, As Ever, fans have seen a lot more of their little ones. In fact, the kids were even featured in Meghan’sfor his Substack that Harry is now okay with his and Meghan’s kids being on social media.

“Harry is completely on board now,” one insider said to the outlet. “There was a time when he wanted the children almost entirely out of public view. That’s changed. ” They added, “Harry understands that Meghan’s brand and public platform occasionally include sharing family moments.

He no longer sees that as a threat to their privacy. ”“Harry’s issue was never family photos,” a source clarified “His issue was photographers stalking his children. These images are shared on their terms, when they want, how they want, and that’s a huge distinction for him… This wasn’t Meghan convincing Harry to do something he didn’t want. Those battles are long over.

Harry fully embraces it now. He sees these photos as celebrating family, not sacrificing privacy. ”





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