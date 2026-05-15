Prince Harry Accused of Overshadowing Royal Family with Controversial Anti-Semitism Article

Royal commentators criticize Prince Harry for publishing a politically charged article just after King Charles' speech and during Princess Catherine's Italy trip, accusing him of trying to seize the spotlight.

Prince Harry 's decision to publish a controversial article in the New Statesman, titled 'My Fears For Our Divided Kingdom,' has sparked further criticism from royal commentators.

The piece, which warned of a 'deeply troubling rise in anti-Semitism' in Britain following terror attacks in London and Manchester, was seen by some as indirect criticism of Israel's policies in the Gaza conflict. However, royal experts argue that the timing of the article—published the day after the King's Speech and during Princess Catherine's first overseas trip since her cancer treatment—was a deliberate attempt to overshadow royal events.

The Duke of Sussex's column, published in the left-wing magazine, urged the British public to avoid letting anger over the Israel-Gaza war turn into hostility toward Jewish communities. Richard Eden, Diary Editor of the Daily Mail, described the timing as 'extraordinary,' suggesting it was a calculated move by Harry to draw attention away from his family.

Princess Catherine was in Reggio Emilia, Italy, for a two-day visit focused on early childhood development, marking her first international engagement since her cancer diagnosis. Meanwhile, King Charles had just returned from a successful state visit to the United States and was opening Parliament, further adding to the royal family's busy schedule.

Palace Confidential co-host Richard Kay agreed with Eden's assessment, adding that Harry's actions echoed his previous pattern of seeking the spotlight, such as his speech in Kyiv urging the U.S. to uphold its commitments to Ukraine shortly before the King’s visit to Washington. Former press secretary to the late Queen, Ailsa Anderson, likened Harry's behavior to that of a 'petulant child stamping their feet,' suggesting his actions were poorly advised and lacked nuance.

The article has reignited debates about Harry's role within and outside the royal family, with critics questioning his motives at a time when the monarchy is highly active. While serious issues were raised about anti-Semitism and national division, the overriding theme in royal circles was frustration over Harry's apparent need to remain 'relevant.





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