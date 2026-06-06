Prince Harry Absent from Cousin Peter Phillips' Wedding Amid Long-Standing Rift Over Magazine Deal

Prince Harry is notably absent from the wedding of his cousin Peter Phillips, a decision influenced by a strained relationship rooted in a 2008 incident where Peter sold exclusive photos of his first wedding to Hello! magazine without informing the family. Harry, who had intended the event to formally introduce then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy to Queen Elizabeth, was furious when private moments were published, compounding tensions over privacy and royal conduct.

Prince Harry is expected to be one of the most significant royal absences at today's wedding of his cousin Peter Phillips . While reports suggest Harry and Peter have 'not spoken in years', the presence of Harry's estranged brother Prince William and his wife Kate at the Cotswolds ceremony has also been noted.

However, the underlying cause of the feud can be traced back to a dispute roughly eighteen years ago, following Peter's first marriage to Canadian Autumn Kelly in 2008. Harry was reportedly incensed after Peter arranged an exclusive deal with Hello! magazine worth an estimated £500,000 for wedding coverage, a move made without consulting the royal family.

Harry's anger was particularly acute because he had brought his then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy to the event, planning to introduce her to Queen Elizabeth for the first time-a meaningful step in their four-year relationship. Although Harry was aware a photographer was present and even posed for pictures with Chelsy and Kate Middleton, he believed the images were for private use. He was stunned to later find the moments splashed across 100 pages of the glossy publication.

This occurred during a period when Harry and William were actively trying to shield Chelsy and Kate from media intrusion, viewing unauthorized photos as a violation of privacy. Adding to the discomfort, Kate attended the 2008 wedding alone while William was in Africa. She too was meeting the Queen for the first time, and she and Chelsy spent much time together, even dancing joyfully in the evening.

Harry later learned of the magazine coverage only when a copy of Hello! arrived at Highgrove, his father's country home. He immediately tried to call Peter for a confrontation but reached voicemail, as Peter had already left on his honeymoon. The incident sparked a public outcry over the 'selling out' of the royals and likely explains why Peter opted against any media deal for his upcoming wedding to Harriet Sperling, a single mother and NHS nurse.

The rehearsal saw Harriet arrive in a striped jumper and wide-legged trousers, accompanied by her daughter Georgina, Peter's daughters Isla and Savannah, sister Zara Tindall, and other family members





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Prince Harry Peter Phillips Royal Wedding Hello! Magazine Chelsy Davy Queen Elizabeth Kate Middleton Privacy Media Deal

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