Prince George to Attend Eton College, Following in His Father’s Footsteps

The young royal will start at Eton College in September.

Britain’s Prince George will attend Eton College this fall, following in the footsteps of his father, Prince William, Kensington Palace said Tuesday. Speculation had raged for months about where the second in line to the throne would continue his education, with some observers predicting he would choose Marlborough College, the institution attended by his mother, Princess Catherine.

“Kensington Palace can confirm that Prince George will attend Eton College from this September,” the palace said. Eton, a boarding school founded in 1440 by King Henry VI, prides itself on educating Britain’s future leaders, including former Prime Ministers Robert Walpole, David Cameron and Boris Johnson.

In addition to his father, George’s uncle Prince Harry and his great-uncle, Earl Charles Spencer, attended the school, where pupils still wear the traditional uniform of tailcoats, stiff white collars and pinstriped trousers George, 12, currently attends Lambrook, a private prep school in Berkshire. His siblings, Princess Charlotte, 11, and 8-year-old Prince Louis, also go to the school, which is near the family home in Windsor, west of London.

The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association, and produces news reports that are distributed to its members, major U.S. daily newspapers and radio and television broadcasters. The Prince and Princess of Wales/InstagramAndrea Cremascoli / Getty Images





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