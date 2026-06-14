Prince George's Sneeze and Prince Louis's Amazement Steal the Show at Trooping the Colour 2024

During the 2024 Trooping the Colour, Prince George's comical attempt to hold back a sneeze during the national anthem and Prince Louis's awe at the RAF flypast provided heartwarming highlights, showcasing the royal family's personal moments amidst the grand ceremonial traditions celebrating King Charles' official birthday.

The 2024 Trooping the Colour celebrations provided a delightful and humanizing moment when Prince George , the 12-year-old future king, was spotted trying earnestly to suppress a sneeze during the playing of the national anthem, God Save the King.

The event, held on Saturday, marked King Charles' official birthday with the traditional RAF flypast. As the anthem concluded, George finally released the sneeze after covering his mouth and nose, prompting a warm, shared laugh with his mother, the Princess of Wales, who placed a reassuring hand on his back. This charming interaction highlighted the informal, familial bonds within the monarchy even amid grand state occasions.

Meanwhile, Prince Louis, eight, once again captivated onlookers with his unrestrained enthusiasm for the aerial display. He was seen leaning over the balcony railing, mouth agape in amazement as the Red Arrows roared overhead. The balcony appearance was the culmination of a full day of ceremonies. Earlier, the Wales children-George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis-travelled in a carriage procession along The Mall, waving to vast crowds.

Behind-the-scenes footage from Kensington Palace showed the family in high spirits during preparations, with King Charles, Princess Anne, and the younger royals sharing light moments before the parade. Prince William participated on horseback in the ceremonial parade before joining his family to watch the flypast, pointing out details to his children.

Trooping the Colour is a centuries-old tradition and one of the biggest events in the royal calendar, featuring over 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses, and hundreds of musicians in a vibrant display of military pageantry honouring the sovereign





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