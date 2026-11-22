'You will not get any special favors...'

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsAn account already exists for this email address, please log in. A source apparently told Sykes,"If you are a working royal—going out, touring the country, doing diplomatic work, doing government work, having a public role, pressing the flesh, getting out of bed on a wet Wednesday to go to—then you will be an HRH and you will have a prince or princess title.

You will also get an allowance, a salary, and a place to live. One place to live.

Also read Royal Family Hidden Talents: From Prince George's Art to King Charles' Magic

"The source continued,"If you are not doing those things and you are not a working royal, you will not get to be an, you will not get a free or subsidized place to live, and you will not get any special favors. You will, however, be a private citizen free to get on with your life and make money any way you choose.

" "It would effectively mean they are offered the choice of whether they want to serve as 'spares' to the Crown," the outlet claimed. "It would effectively mean they are offered the choice of whether they want to serve as 'spares' to the Crown," the outlet claimed. Instead, Charlotte and Louis"would be allowed to give up their titles and use of HRH, if they decide, when adults, that they want to forge independent careers.

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"Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsPer the outlet, Sykes also allegedly claimed in the new book,"Under William's current plan, the prince and princess titles of Harry and Meghan's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, would be legally removed, along with the royal styles and princely titles of Harry and Meghan themselves. " "Under William's current plan, the prince and princess titles of Harry and Meghan's children...would be legally removed, along with the royal styles and princely titles of Harry and Meghan themselves.

","As a matter of policy, we don't comment on books or claims made within them. " For now, at least, Prince William's future plans for the Royal Family remain under wraps. Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor atfor three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics.

Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire,, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.