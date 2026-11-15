Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Can 'Look Forward To' One Thing When Their Mom and Dad Return From India, Per Royal Source

Princess Kate and Prince William's kids are in for a real treat.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands, a royal source shared,"All of the Wales family look forward to watching the Earthshot Prize ceremony when it's available.

" As the event will be streamed onPrincess Kate and Prince William will spend three days in India, with the trip beginning on November 16. , the CEO of the Earthshot Prize, explained,"At Earthshot, we look for solutions that can change the world and inspire people to believe what's possible. And the biggest story in the world right now is not just the very real challenges our planet faces.

Also read Prince George and William Show Bonding at Camp Nou Football Match

We believe that the biggest story is also the movement of people rising to meet them.

" Knauf continued,"It is our most diverse cohort yet—from global big businesses and coalitions to cities and entire countries. Together, they show how we can achieve rapid and remarkable progress for our planet.

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"Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsLuckily, George, Charlotte, and Louis will be able to join in with all of the excitement when their parents return home. Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor atfor three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics.

Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire,, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.