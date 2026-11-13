Prince George Kingfisher Drawing Matches Matt Fussell YouTube Tutorial

Analysis of Prince George's featured Country Life sketch reveals striking similarities to an art tutorial by Matt Fussell, sparking discussion about the royal's artistic process and influences.

The artistic capabilities of Prince George have taken center stage following the publication of a remarkable sketch in the latest issue of Country Life magazine. The thirteen-year-old royal featured a detailed drawing of a kingfisher bird, which garnered significant attention from readers and art enthusiasts alike. This publication, guest-edited by his father Prince William, has become a focal point for discussions regarding the young prince's creative talents and artistic development.

Visual Parallels to Online Art Lesson

Eagle-eyed observers quickly noted a striking resemblance between the thirteen-year-old's artwork and a specific YouTube drawing tutorial released seven years prior. The similarities extend beyond general composition, encompassing the distinctive feathers and the precise angled stance of the bird depicted in both images. These visual cues have led to widespread speculation that the young artist may have drawn inspiration from online educational content rather than creating the piece entirely from scratch.

Also read Prince William Features Prince George Art in Country Life Guest Editorship

Artist Matt Fussell Responds to Controversy

Visual artist Matt Fussell, whose online tutorial bears a strong resemblance to the featured sketch, offered a measured and positive response to the situation. He told the Daily Mail that Prince George did a fantastic job on his kingfisher drawing, describing it as a beautiful piece of art. Fussell stated that the thirteen-year-old should be incredibly proud of his efforts and added that he would be thrilled if the royal had indeed followed his specific lesson steps.

Details of the Country Life Feature

Country Life editor Mark Hedges provided insight into how the artwork was selected for the magazine's current edition. Hedges revealed that he visited Prince William at Windsor Palace to discuss desired content, leading to the receipt of the picture in June. Upon viewing the sketch, Hedges immediately recognized its potential significance, stating that he knew it was going to be a big deal, which facilitated its inclusion in the publication.

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Specifics of the Drawing Technique Used

Fussell's online tutorial is part of a four-part lesson series that teaches budding artists how to draw a Kingfisher on smooth Bristol paper using Prismacolor Premiere colored pencils. While it remains unknown if George took direct inspiration from this specific video or if the similarities are a coincidence, the technical alignment is notable. The artist emphasized that while he cannot say for certain whether the royal used his lesson, the similarities are certainly exciting to see for both fans and critics.

Public Reaction and Artistic Debate

The publication of the sketch has prompted much discussion about the artistic talents of Britain's future king, highlighting the intersection of traditional hobbies and digital learning resources. The incident raises questions about the nature of creativity in the digital age, where access to step-by-step video guides can significantly influence amateur artistic output. Whether viewed as a coincidence or a learned technique, the drawing has undeniably cemented Prince George's presence in the cultural conversation.