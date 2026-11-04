Prince George Growing Tall Amid Barcelona Trip with Prince William

Prince George appears to have matched his father's height during a Barcelona trip. Details on his Eton College break and the family's matching fashion choices.

Prince George of Cambridge has visibly grown during a recent outing with his father, Prince William, in Barcelona, Spain. The twelve-year-old heir to the throne appeared nearly eye-level with the forty-four-year-old Duke of Cambridge, a shift noted by observers watching the father and son support their team.

Height Milestone And Match Day Attire

On Tuesday, November 3, the pair attended a soccer match featuring Aston Villa. George wore a black Adidas rain jacket and matching black pants. Prince William chose a black baseball cap and a black jacket to coordinate the look. Photos from the event show the teenager approaching his father's six-foot-three stature.

Also read Prince George and William Attend Aston Villa Match in Barcelona

Academic Break And School Background

George is currently on an extended break from Eton College in Berkshire, England. He enrolled in September and follows in the footsteps of his father, who attended the same institution from 1995 to 2000. His siblings, Princess Charlotte, eleven, and Prince Louis, eight, attend a day school near the family residence in London.

Parental Support And Family Dynamics

Prince William and Princess Kate married in 2011. Prince William recently joked on a television show about George boarding at school. He reminded his younger children to listen carefully during morning routines. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis continue their education while their brother is away for term-time study.

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Local Reactions And Upcoming Plans

Denise Ashton, a local patron, shared that Princess Kate is eager to have George home. She met the Princess during a visit to East Anglia's Children's Hospices in Ipswich, England. Denise mentioned that the family might be traveling to another location soon. The royal couple remains focused on balancing public duties with family time.

Historical Context And Public Interest

The public has watched Prince George grow up through various scheduled appearances. He previously attended the annual Easter Mattins service at St George's Chapel with his family on Sunday, April 4. At that event, he wore a black tailcoat, pinstriped trousers, a black waistcoat, and a white tunic shirt. The outfit featured an Arundel collar and cufflinks. He completed the ensemble with black dress shoes. His popularity continues to draw attention from fans worldwide.