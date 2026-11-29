Tyson Fury's 15-year-old son Prince won his amateur boxing debut via split decision on the Isle of Man. This victory comes one month before Fury's main event against Anthony Joshua.

Prince Fury secured a victory in his amateur boxing debut on Saturday, November 25, 2026, at an event on the Isle of Man. The 15-year-old defeated Oliver Dever via split decision in a three-round contest held during the Manx Amateur Boxing Club versus Merseyside & Cheshire Amateur Boxing Association card. This performance sets a positive tone for the Fury family just weeks before Tyson Fury's highly anticipated heavyweight title bout against Anthony Joshua.

Prince Fury Triumphs In Split Decision Victory

The young boxer, known for his distinctive bleach blonde hair, faced a stiff challenge from his opponent but demonstrated significant power during the middle stages of the bout. In the second round, Prince landed heavy blows that forced the referee to administer a standing count to Oliver Dever. Despite the competitive nature of the fight, Prince maintained his composure and control until the final bell sounded, resulting in the judges awarding him the win by split decision. The crowd responded with a warm round of applause as he acknowledged their support with raised arms and a broad smile during his ring walk.

Also read Tyson Fury cleared to fight Anthony Joshua after mental health review

Family Legacy Continues With Younger Son

Adding to the familial success of the evening, Tyson Fury's 10-year-old son, Tyson Fury Jr, also claimed victory in his own amateur bout. The younger son, who has explicitly stated his desire to follow in his father's professional footsteps, showed resilience by finishing strongly even after sustaining a cut to his cheek late in the match. Currently standing 6ft 2ins tall and weighing 91kg, Tyson Jr possesses the physical attributes that suggest a promising future in the sport. He is expected to be present in Cardiff to support his father during the main event scheduled for December 11, 2026.

Tyson Fury Provides Remote Guidance From Florida

Tyson Fury did not attend the event in person as he remains in Florida, where he is conducting final training preparations for the December 11 clash. The heavyweight champion was medically cleared to compete only this week after the British Boxing Board of Control expedited a health review. General secretary Robert Smith ordered doctors to assess Tyson's condition following recent reports that he has been managing schizophrenia. The medical team confirmed he was fit to fight late on Thursday, removing any lingering doubts about his readiness for the upcoming title defense.

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Emphasizing The Sacrifices Of Professional Boxing

While watching the amateur card remotely through a £4.99 pay-per-view broadcast, Tyson Fury offered candid advice to his sons about the realities of the sport. Speaking in an interview with Netflix prior to the release of his documentary, TYSON FURY, the 40-year-old emphasized that boxing demands years of unyielding dedication. He described the profession as a lonely endeavor that requires sacrificing childhood, teenage years, and early adult life to achieve success. Tyson warned his sons that they must possess an absolute desire to succeed, as many committed boxers struggle financially and emotionally if they do not reach the elite level.

Raising Funds For Amateur Gym Development

The amateur boxing card served a dual purpose by raising crucial funds for the local amateur gym. Fans paying the £4.99 entry fee directly supported the facilities that help nurture young talent like Prince and Tyson Jr. This community-focused event highlighted the grassroots level of the sport, providing a platform for the next generation of fighters to gain experience. The success of the evening, marked by multiple family victories and increased visibility, underscores the growing interest in amateur boxing in the region and sets the stage for Tyson Fury's return to the ring in Cardiff next month.