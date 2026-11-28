Tyson Fury's eldest son, 15-year-old Prince Fury, debuts as an amateur boxer on Saturday in Douglas, Isle of Man, marking the start of his career outside his father's shadow.

Prince John James Fury, the 15-year-old eldest son of former two-time heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury and his wife Paris, is preparing to make his official amateur boxing debut on Saturday. The event takes place at the Villa Marina in Douglas, on the Isle of Man, marking a significant milestone as the teenager steps out of the shadow of one of boxing's biggest names to write his own story in the ring.

The Debut Details and Family Background

The elder Prince Fury, born on October 3rd, 2011, is set to compete in his first amateur bout as he begins a journey that could potentially see him establish an independent identity in the sport. Along with the famous Fury surname, he inherits significant expectations, intense public attention, and inevitable comparisons to his father. However, for the teenager, who is also known on social media as Gypsy Prince, this is merely the beginning of a path he intends to walk on his own terms.

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Prince John James is one of seven siblings, making him part of a large and closely knit family unit. His younger brothers include Prince Tyson II, who is nine years old, Prince Adonis Amaziah, aged seven, and the toddler Prince Rico Paris, who is two. His sisters are Venezuela, aged 16, Valenecia, aged eight, and the youngest, Athena, who is four years old. This large family structure has been a central part of his upbringing and public persona.

Unique Naming Conventions and Public Confusion

The four boys in the Fury family share the first name Prince, a situation that has drawn public commentary and caused confusion for the family in daily life. During an appearance on Jamie Laing's Good Company podcast earlier this year, Paris Fury explained the origins of this unusual naming choice. She recalled that Prince was originally intended to be named John James, a traditional choice, but after his birth, she felt a different name was appropriate.

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Paris stated that she thought, Prince, he has to be a Prince, he's my prince, leading to the change. Tyson Fury offered a contrasting perspective, suggesting the naming convention was influenced by his own nickname, the Gypsy King. He claimed that once one son was named Prince, logic dictated they all had to be Princes. Paris admitted the arrangement creates awkward moments, noting that when booking holidays, people think the family is telling lies when listing the names Prince Fury, Prince Fury, Prince Fury.

Education and Traveller Traditions

Prince attended school in Lancashire until he reached 13 years old, after which his parents transitioned him to home schooling with a private tutor. The couple has faced scrutiny over the years for removing their children from the formal education system, citing their status as Travellers. Paris Fury defended this decision on Loose Women last year, explaining that it is tradition for Travellers to finish formal schooling around age 11.

She emphasized that they have brought this tradition into the 21st century by employing tutors to keep the children up to date with tests and other educational requirements, such as piano lessons. The parents had differing views on this matter during their 2020 documentary. Paris revealed that while she wanted the children to follow traditional Traveller paths and leave school at 11 to focus on family and home, Tyson wanted the boys to continue their education.

Tyson Fury argued that as a precedent setter, he was willing to break cycles he viewed as dream killers. He criticized parents who poff their past failures onto their children, asserting that he wanted better opportunities for his sons. Despite these differing philosophies, the children are currently being educated at home under the care of tutors, balancing their athletic ambitions with academic responsibilities.

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Financial Stability and Future Prospects

The family's recent lifestyle changes reflect their financial success and desire for stability. Last year, Tyson and Paris Fury moved to a new six-bedroom home located on the Isle of Man, a tax haven that has become their base of operations. The property is reported to have cost £8million, providing a spacious environment for the large family to live and train.

As Prince Fury prepares for his amateur debut, the focus shifts from his family's celebrity status to his performance in the ring. The bout at the Villa Marina represents a concrete step in his development as a fighter. Fans and critics alike will be watching to see how he handles the pressure of following in the footsteps of a heavyweight champion, aiming to carve out a distinct legacy of his own in the world of boxing.