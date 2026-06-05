Prince Edward and Sophie Earned Rental Income from Royal Charity Sub-Letting Stable Block at Bagshot Park

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh rented out a unit in the grounds of their Surrey home to the Royal Collection Trust, earning undisclosed income. The arrangement, revealed by a National Audit Office report, is part of a wider investigation into royal property dealings and similar to Prince Andrew's sub-letting of cottages at Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, have been found to have earned rental income from a royal charity by sub-letting a stable block on their Surrey estate, Bagshot Park , which they lease from the Crown Estate .

The arrangement, which involved renting out a unit in the grounds of their 120-room Grade II-listed mansion to the Royal Collection Trust (RCT), has come to light through a report by the National Audit Office (NAO). The RCT is the registered charity responsible for the care of the Royal Collection, one of the world's most significant art and antiquity collections, held in trust by the monarch for the nation.

While palace sources insist the arrangement was only for a short period and is not unusual, as the Royal Household also charges rent to the same charity for office space, the revelation is likely to attract scrutiny from MPs as part of a broader investigation into the Royal Family's property dealings. Public concern has been growing over perceived favorable deals enjoyed by senior royals, and the NAO report, published yesterday, provides a basis for parliamentary inquiries.

The NAO report also disclosed that Prince Andrew, the disgraced former Duke of York, received undisclosed rental income from sub-letting three cottages on his Windsor estate, Royal Lodge, which he also leases from the Crown Estate. Those properties were reportedly rented to staff or retired staff, with the amount only covering running costs.

However, the NAO had no details of the monies received by Andrew, and it is understood that the income went directly to him rather than to the Crown Estate, which normally pays its profits to the Treasury. Similarly, Prince Edward and Sophie benefited from a comparable arrangement. The stable block at Bagshot Park was refurbished with a significant investment by the Edinburghs, and a unit was rented out to a third party until six years ago.

The lease permits the stables to be used for offices, research and development, horse stabling, or residential accommodation. Previous reports suggested Edward earned up to £130,000 a year from this scheme. What was not previously known is that another unit in the block was rented to the RCT for a short period. A trust spokesman declined to disclose details, saying they do not reveal storage locations or arrangements.

The NAO report also revealed that Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have not personally paid rent for their royal homes for nearly two decades. Instead, the costs were secretly covered by their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and more recently by their uncle, King Charles III. Buckingham Palace expressed gratitude for the NAO report, stating it aligns with the Royal Household's commitment to transparency.

The Palace added that all financial arrangements are kept under review, including the King's funding of his nieces' rent, although no decision has been made on its continuation, with a review expected within the next 12 months. The revelations highlight the complex and often opaque financial dealings within the Royal Family, raising questions about the use of Crown Estate leases and the extent to which royals benefit from properties meant to be held in trust for the public.

The NAO's findings will likely fuel further debate about the monarchy's finances and the need for greater accountability





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