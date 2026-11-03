Prince Andrew Served Witness Summons in High Court Fraud Trial

Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been issued a witness summons for a High Court fraud case involving Turkish businessman Selman Turk and claims of misappropriated funds.

Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been formally served with a witness summons requiring his appearance in the High Court. This legal development occurs within an ongoing fraud case against Turkish businessman Selman Turk, who formerly advised Nebahat Isbilen. The summons mandates that the former royal provide testimony either in person or via video link during mid-December proceedings.

Legal Mechanism and Court Directives

The High Court judge issued this directive after determining that voluntary cooperation was improbable. Mr Justice Johnson ruled on October 23 that fairness requires Mr Turk to have the opportunity to present his defense using relevant evidence. The judge explicitly stated that it is highly unlikely a person in Prince Andrew's position would voluntarily provide a witness statement regarding payments made by Mrs Isbilen.

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This ruling allows Mr Turk to issue the summons without further court permission, provided it is filed more than seven days before the trial start date. The original trial schedule was set for the week beginning November 16. The legal mechanism ensures that the defendant can challenge allegations by calling key witnesses associated with the financial transactions under scrutiny.

Financial Allegations and Family Connections

Nebahat Isbilen alleges that Selman Turk misled her regarding millions of pounds siphoned from her accounts while she resided in the United Kingdom. The complex case involves substantial payments directed to members of the British royal family in 2019. Mrs Isbilen claims these funds were part of a broader scheme where her assets were misappropriated by her former adviser.

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The financial trail identified by Mrs Isbilen's lawyers includes specific transfers to the Yorks household. These include £350,000 paid to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, £225,000 to Sarah, Duchess of York, and £25,000 to Princess Eugenie. Additionally, a £750,000 payment was designated as a gift for Princess Beatrice's wedding ceremony.

Mrs Isbilen, aged 81, asserts that Mr Turk failed to explain the ultimate destination of these substantial sums. Her legal team previously informed the London court that tens of millions of her funds were used for purposes unconnected to her interests. The allegations suggest a systematic diversion of wealth through intermediaries linked to the royal circle.

Settlement Status and Future Implications

Despite the serious nature of the fraud claims, neither Prince Andrew nor Sarah Ferguson faces any accusation of wrongdoing in this matter. The case centers entirely on the actions of Selman Turk and the management of Mrs Isbilen's estate. However, the Yorks were involved in resolving their side of the dispute through a private agreement reached in 2023.

This settlement involved the repayment of an undisclosed amount to Mrs Isbilen, effectively closing their direct involvement in the litigation. Nevertheless, Prince Andrew remains a critical witness because his testimony may verify Mr Turk's version of events regarding the origin and purpose of the payments. His appearance marks the first time a royal has received such a summons since the nineteenth century.

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The upcoming December hearing will determine the extent of Prince Andrew's participation. He is expected to face questions concerning his personal finances and the context of the historical transfers. The outcome will clarify whether his evidence supports the defense strategy of the accused Turkish businessman or remains peripheral to the core fraud allegations.