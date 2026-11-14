Prince Andrew Gave Off-Camera Explanation for Inability to Sweat

Photographer Mark Harrison revealed that Prince Andrew privately linked his inability to sweat to helicopter pilot training, not just the Falklands War adrenaline overdose he cited in his 2019 BBC Newsnight interview. The off-camera explanation adds new detail to the scandal that led to his retreat from public duties.

Photographer Mark Harrison has revealed that Prince Andrew offered a different explanation for his claimed inability to sweat during a break in filming for the infamous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview.

Prince Andrew Private Sweating Explanation

While the Duke of York told viewers that an adrenaline overdose during the Falklands War caused the condition, Harrison says Andrew privately attributed it to his Royal Navy helicopter pilot training. The revelation adds a new layer to the scandal that engulfed Buckingham Palace. Harrison, who was at Buckingham Palace to take still photographs for the interview, spoke about the encounter in an interview with fellow photographer Harry Borden.

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He said the prince linked the condition to training where he was taught to overcome natural instincts when facing an incoming missile. According to Harrison, Andrew described being a helicopter pilot who was shot at by a missile, and the training instructed pilots to do the opposite of their instinct. Harrison explained that the instinct is to turn away from the missile, but Andrew had been trained to go against the grain and steer toward it.

Andrew reportedly described this as causing what he called an absence of sweating condition. The exchange took place while cameras were not rolling, during a break in the filming. Harrison also revealed that interviewer Emily Maitlis pressed Andrew on whether he had ever explained the condition publicly before. According to Harrison, Maitlis asked if he had ever put this on camera before, and Andrew replied no. However, when filming resumed, Andrew did not repeat the helicopter training explanation.

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Instead, he reverted to his account of a condition preventing sweating, leaving the anecdote out of the televised interview. The revelation offers a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes moments of the interview, which Andrew had agreed to in order to clear his name. As an observer, Harrison said the production crew were incredulous that the prince was satisfied with his performance. He described Andrew as upbeat, very smiley, confident, and well-rehearsed right to the end.

Emily Maitlis Park Walk Joke

Harrison recalled a moment after he got a holding shot of Andrew and Maitlis together. He said Andrew turned to Maitlis and said, Well that went really well didn't it? Maitlis delivered a memorable line in response. Harrison recounted that she said, Yeah, it was great, it was a real walk in the park wasn't it?

This referenced photos of Andrew walking in the park with Jeffrey Epstein in New York. Harrison noted that Maitlis did not remember saying the line, as she later messaged him to say the whole thing was a blur. The interview aired on November 16, 2019, and became a royal disaster for the palace.

Andrew's explanations, including the inability to sweat and a visit to Pizza Express in Woking on the night of an alleged encounter with Virginia Giuffre, were widely mocked. Giuffre had alleged that Andrew was profusely perspiring during a dance at London's Tramp nightclub. Viewers and critics questioned the medical plausibility of his statements and his lack of sympathy for Epstein's victims.

When Maitlis pointed out that Epstein was a convicted sex offender, the exchange became one of the most scrutinised moments of the interview. Within days of the broadcast, Andrew stepped back from all public royal duties. The episode marked a significant turning point in his relationship with the monarchy, leading to a loss of status and public trust. The consequences were immediate and severe for the Duke of York, and the backlash damaged his reputation for years.

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Interview Aftermath Public Reaction

The new details from Harrison provide further insight into the dynamics of the interview. They highlight the disconnect between Andrew's private confidence and the public perception of his performance. The incident remains a defining moment in modern royal history, illustrating the intense scrutiny faced by senior members of the British monarchy. Harrison's account underscores the carefully managed nature of Andrew's public appearances during this turbulent period.

The revelation that Andrew shared a more elaborate, off-camera explanation adds complexity to the historical record. It shows how Andrew sought to justify his claims even as the public and media questioned them. The interview was conducted by Emily Maitlis, a veteran broadcaster whose skilful questioning left Andrew with the impression he had cleared his name. But when it aired, his extraordinary explanations and lingering questions about his friendship with Epstein sparked outrage.

The prince had hoped to address allegations and move forward, but the opposite occurred. The Aftermath included Andrew losing his royal duties and becoming a central figure in discussions about Epstein's network. The scandal persisted, and the interview became a case study in public relations disasters. Harrison's behind-the-scenes account adds new context to why Andrew felt confident and how he prepared his answers.

The photographer's story reveals that Andrew had a more detailed explanation ready but chose not to share it on camera. This suggests he was aware of how it might be received or wanted to keep the televised narrative simple. The off-camera moment with Maitlis also shows the tension beneath the surface, even as Andrew appeared upbeat. Overall, the revelations from Mark Harrison offer a rare look inside the making of one of the most infamous royal interviews.

They show a prince who believed he had performed well, a production crew that was incredulous, and an interviewer who delivered a devastating line with wit. The fallout continues to shape perceptions of Prince Andrew and the monarchy.