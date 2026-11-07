Aliba Bellingham denies romantic rumors regarding her relationship with the exiled former prince while clarifying their neighborly friendship in Norfolk.

Rumors regarding a romantic connection between the exiled Prince Andrew and local resident Aliba Bellingham have been firmly dismissed by Ms. Bellingham herself. The former prince, currently residing at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, has faced significant social isolation following his departure from the royal active duties. Despite these challenges, gossip circulated that he had entered a new relationship with a member of the local elite.

Clarification of Royal Neighborly Ties

Aliba Bellingham explicitly denied any romantic involvement with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, describing their relationship strictly as that of friendly neighbors. The sixty-six-year-old former prince moved to Marsh Farm earlier this year after exchanging his Windsor mansion for life in the countryside. Ms. Bellingham, who is in her sixties, confirmed that she has gotten to know the former prince as a friend since his relocation.

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She stated that the pair hang out from time to time, primarily bonding over their shared passions for horses and dogs. Ms. Bellingham remarked that the former prince loves his horses and that they get on well. She emphasized that she is not the sort of person to dwell on issues in another person's past, suggesting that Andrew has found Norfolk to be a very welcoming area where he will enjoy living.

Origins of the Gossip and Social Circle

The rumors reportedly began when an American journalist heard that Ms. Bellingham had been to tea with the former prince and subsequently exaggerated the nature of their meeting. Ms. Bellingham dismissed the speculation, stating there was no question of her being a girlfriend and that they are merely acquaintances. She noted that two plus two did not equal five in the reporting of this social visit.

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Ms. Bellingham is a keen horsewoman and hunting enthusiast who formerly served as joint master of the Westmeath hunt in Ireland. She divides her time between London and Norfolk, where she keeps a caravan to remain close to her horses. She grew up in the region and is part of the posh north Norfolk social group known as the Turnip Toffs, which has recently shown cautious signs of welcoming the former prince back into their fold.

Family Connections and Historical Context

The Bellingham family possesses deep historical roots in the area and connections to the royal household. Ms. Bellingham's godmother was the late Frances Shand Kydd, the mother of Lady Diana Spencer, who also grew up nearby. Her brother, Henry Bellingham, is a Conservative life peer and former Foreign Office minister who made a life peer in 2020. Baron Bellingham noted that his family seat is close to Sandringham and that he and Aliba were once regular playmates of Princes Andrew and Edward, and Princess Anne.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his titles following disclosures of emails showing he had lied about his links to Jeffrey Epstein. He has consistently denied all wrongdoing, and no charges have been brought against him. While the Bellinghams cannot claim the lineage of the Windsors, they are descended from John Bellingham, the merchant who assassinated Prime Minister Spencer Perceval in 1812.

Ongoing Social Reintegration Challenges

Despite the former prince's dramatic fall from grace, he remains a topic of intense interest within the rarefied social circles of the United Kingdom. Some members of the local elite have suggested that his ostracism has gone too far, indicating a potential shift in how he is received in his new community. However, the current narrative remains focused on his solitary life in Norfolk and the baseless nature of recent romantic speculation.

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Ms. Bellingham, a mother-of-two divorced from businessman Sir Richard Rowley, continues to maintain her public stance that the relationship is purely platonic. Her denial serves to quell the gossip that has persisted since the former prince's move to the Sandringham estate. The incident highlights the intense scrutiny faced by members of the royal family even in retirement, where every social interaction is analyzed by the media and public alike.

As Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor adjusts to his new reality, the distinction between his public persona and private friendships remains a focal point for observers. The澄清 provided by Ms. Bellingham offers a rare moment of clarity in a story dominated by speculation. Residents of Norfolk continue to navigate the presence of the former prince, balancing historical context with current social realities.