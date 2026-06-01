Prince Andrew Invited Epstein's Former Assistant to Private Residence, Testimony Reveals

New testimony from Sarah Kellen, former personal assistant to Jeffrey Epstein, claims she was invited by Prince Andrew to visit his private homes, including Royal Lodge and Buckingham Palace. Kellen, who denies being Epstein's accomplice, testified she was sexually and psychologically abused by the late financier. The revelation comes as Thames Valley Police investigates Prince Andrew for potential misconduct and sex trafficking.

New testimony from Sarah Kellen , the former personal assistant to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein , has revealed that she was personally invited by Prince Andrew to visit him at his private residences.

Kellen, who served as Epstein's assistant for over a decade starting in 2001 and has been described as second only to Ghislaine Maxwell in recruiting young women for the financier, made the claim during a closed-door hearing before the U.S. House Oversight Committee this month. According to her testimony, Andrew extended an invitation to Kellen to visit him either at Royal Lodge in Windsor, the property from which he was evicted in December, or at Buckingham Palace.

This revelation comes as Thames Valley Police investigates Andrew for suspected misconduct in a public office and possible sex trafficking, potentially making Kellen a key witness in any future case. Kellen, now 46, vehemently denies being an accomplice to Epstein's crimes. In her congressional interview, she claimed she was sexually and psychologically abused by the late financier, who hanged himself in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

She described herself as a literal indentured slave, with no power or authority, and said that Maxwell referred to her as a slave and minion. Her testimony also touched on her dealings with Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, who is said to have regularly accepted Epstein's financial patronage. Kellen stated she could have arranged flights for Ferguson, who has largely disappeared from public life since December.

However, the bulk of Kellen's testimony was of a more harrowing personal nature, asserting that she was a victim of Epstein herself, manipulated and repeatedly abused during her time working closely with him. The period of Kellen's employment coincided with the most intense phase of Andrew's friendship with Epstein, which Andrew claimed ended in 2010.

However, emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice in January revealed that Andrew maintained contact with Epstein long after that date, precipitating his fall from grace and the loss of his homes and titles. During her testimony, Kellen did not go into fine details about her dealings with Andrew, but she did confirm visiting the UK on Epstein's private jet, the Lolita Express, in 2002 after a trip to Africa with former President Bill Clinton and actor Kevin Spacey.

Photos from that time surfaced in 2020 showing Spacey and Ghislaine Maxwell sitting on thrones at Buckingham Palace. Kellen's appearance before Congress was aimed at dispelling rumors and conspiracies, and she insisted that the idea she was Epstein's lieutenant was a gross misrepresentation.

She maintained that she was a perfect target for Epstein, being 21, away from her family, with few prospects, and that she was lured into his world by a co-worker at a hotel in Hawaii after getting married at 17. Kellen has never been accused of any crime and fiercely denies being an accomplice





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