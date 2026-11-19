Royal biographer Andrew Lownie warns that Prince Andrew may flee to the Middle East to avoid prosecution for Epstein-related misconduct, citing police confidence in upcoming charges.

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie has issued a stark prediction regarding the legal future of Prince Andrew, suggesting the former royal is highly likely to evade prosecution in the United Kingdom. Speaking during an episode of the Daily Mail program 'Palace Confidential,' Lownie outlined his belief that the King's brother will initiate a 'midnight flit' to a destination in the Middle East rather than face the prospect of standing trial in British courts.

Biographer Predicts Flight to Avoid Trial

Andrew Lownie, who identifies as a monarchist but demands accountability for the institution, told host Luke Blackall that he maintains direct contact with detectives investigating the case. He stated that he feels increasingly confident that charges will be formally brought against Andrew 66 as early as next year, driven by new leads not yet available to the public.

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Lownie argued that the fear of an unfair trial, which his source indicates will be a primary defense strategy, contrasts with a growing judicial appetite for handling these cases. He referenced the recent trial of Russell Brand as evidence that the legal system is now more willing to pursue high-profile allegations of sexual misconduct and trafficking.

Politic of the Royal Response

The biographer speculated that the Royal Family is motivated to prevent Andrew from entering the witness box, viewing his potential flight as a mechanism to resolve their institutional problems. Lownie compared the anticipated scenario to the move made by Spain's former King Juan Carlos, who relocated to Abu Dhabi in 2020 to escape financial investigations that were subsequently dropped.

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Lownie emphasized that his objective in publishing 'Entitled: The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York' was not to dismantle the monarchy but to ensure it remains accountable to public funds. He explicitly rejected the notion of performing a hatchet job, asserting instead that he seeks to protect the institution by refusing to sugarcoat its behavior or shield it from scrutiny.

Police Scotland Expands Enquiries

In October, Police Scotland confirmed it had initiated early-stage enquiries into the period Prince Andrew spent with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at Balmoral. Although authorities have not officially confirmed the specific nature of these allegations, reports indicate that the investigations relate to claims that women were trafficked to the royal estate during that timeframe.

Prince Andrew was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office concerning his associations with Epstein, a charge he denies. Lownie noted that some sensational claims from his biography have already been corroborated by the Epstein files released earlier this year, reinforcing his confidence in the strength of the case against the former royal.