Prince Andrew Arrested for Misconduct in Public Office Over Links to Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office following an investigation into his alleged sharing of confidential information with Jeffrey Epstein. The case also involves sexual assault allegations from Virginia Giuffre. Buckingham Palace remains silent due to the ongoing enquiry.

The Lord Chamberlain, the most senior officer of the royal household, allegedly received 30,000 emails in 2020, some of which contain evidence that Prince Andrew , now 66, shared confidential information with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein while serving as a U.K. trade envoy from 2001 to 2011.

Buckingham Palace told the BBC they cannot comment due to an ongoing police enquiry. Sarah Rector, an activist, alleged that the palace knew six years ago that Andrew could face a criminal investigation but did nothing. She stated Virginia Giuffre was telling the truth but did not live to see them admit it. Prince Andrew's decision to grant a 2019 television interview about his friendship with Epstein proved disastrous.

On February 19, 2026, Thames Valley Police confirmed they arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The allegations involve claims that Andrew had sexual contact with Virginia Giuffre when she was underage. Giuffre sued Andrew in 2022; they settled outside of court. He continues to deny the allegations.

Legal expert Michaela O'Brien noted that institutions often protect powerful men and leave victims carrying the trauma. A statement from King Charles's office expressed deepest concern and full support for the police investigation. Prior to the arrest, police told the BBC they were looking into allegations that Andrew shared information with Epstein. The investigation is intertwined with Andrew's connection to Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her three times when she was 17. Thames Valley Police stated on May 22 that, in addition to the misconduct investigation, they are still assessing reports that a woman was taken to a Windsor address in 2010 for sexual purposes. The police have engaged with the woman's legal representative and said any contact would be led by her wishes.

They are working with the Crown Prosecution Service and the U.S. Department of Justice, examining aspects of alleged misconduct from the Epstein Files. Assistant Chief Constable Rob Carden said detectives are meticulously working through a significant amount of information from the public and other sources, committed to a thorough investigation





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prince Andrew Jeffrey Epstein Misconduct In Public Office Virginia Giuffre Thames Valley Police Buckingham Palace Sex Trafficking Royal Family Scandal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Buckingham Palace Accused of Sheltering Prince Andrew Amid Epstein Email ScandalA survivor of Jeffrey Epstein has accused Buckingham Palace of protecting Prince Andrew after officials were alerted to emails questioning his conduct as Britain's trade envoy six years ago. The allegations suggest the Palace failed to act despite knowing Andrew could face a criminal investigation. Newly released emails appear to show Andrew sharing sensitive government information with a business associate during his tenure. Police are investigating claims of misconduct in public office, while additional allegations of inappropriate behavior during Royal Ascot in 2002 have surfaced. Labour MP Rachel Maskell calls for a public inquiry into the royal household's accountability.

Read more »

Bill Gates' Ties to Jeffrey Epstein Trigger Internal Crisis and Event Cancellations, Report RevealsA new report details how Bill Gates' association with Jeffrey Epstein led to internal turmoil at the Gates Foundation, the cancellation of high-profile events, and a significant blow to his reputation, as employees grapple with the fallout from DOJ-released emails.

Read more »

Epstein Associate Claims Prince Andrew Invited Her to His Private ResidencesSarah Kellen, Jeffrey Epstein's former personal assistant, testified in Congress that Prince Andrew invited her to visit him at Royal Lodge or Buckingham Palace, while denying any complicity in Epstein's crimes and describing herself as a victim of abuse.

Read more »

Prince Andrew Invited Epstein's Former Assistant to Private Residence, Testimony RevealsNew testimony from Sarah Kellen, former personal assistant to Jeffrey Epstein, claims she was invited by Prince Andrew to visit his private homes, including Royal Lodge and Buckingham Palace. Kellen, who denies being Epstein's accomplice, testified she was sexually and psychologically abused by the late financier. The revelation comes as Thames Valley Police investigates Prince Andrew for potential misconduct and sex trafficking.

Read more »