Prince Andrew Allegations: Thames Valley Police Investigating Incidents with Women at Royal Ascot and Home Raids

London's Metropolitan Police have widened their investigation into Prince Andrew's conduct at events, including Royal Ascot, and are currently examining property previously owned and new property of the royal family, in the aftermath of Jeffrey Epstein document releases in the US. Numerous claims about his sexual misconduct and relationship with the late financier have been renarrated. The public prosecutor has received formal requests for Epstein file copies but has not yet obtained information. The inquiry could take months before detectives compile a file for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

Police are investigating allegations that Prince Andrew Mountbatten- Windsor behaved inappropriately towards a woman at Royal Ascot in Berkshire in 2002, during Queen Elizabeth's golden jubilee year.

The Thames Valley Police has broadened their probe into the prince regarding a wide range of possible offenses, including sexual misconduct and corruption. This expansion followed the release of files in the US concerning financier Jeffrey Epstein. The police have seized material in a raid on Prince Andrew's former home and new property, which is currently being examined.

The royal has not addressed the allegations but has always denied any wrongdoings in his dealings with Epstein or knowledge of his sex crimes. Meanwhile, Sir Vince Cable has confirmed being asked by police to give a witness statement regarding the broader allegations against Andrew





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Prince Andrew Royal Ascot Surrey Jeffrey Epstein Sexual Assault Corruption David Cameron Thames Valley Police Baroness Elizabeth Jane Ogilvy Authorities Gargi Lahiri Royal Lodge Windsor

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