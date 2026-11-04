PrimeXBT Launches Tokenized Stock Futures for Tesla, NVIDIA, and SpaceX

PrimeXBT introduces tokenized crypto futures for major tech stocks including Tesla, NVIDIA, and SpaceX, enabling 24/7 trading access for crypto-native investors.

PrimeXBT has expanded its derivative offerings by launching tokenized stock crypto futures that provide traders with continuous exposure to major corporate equities. This new product line includes assets such as Tesla, NVIDIA, and SpaceX, allowing users to trade these companies around the clock using cryptocurrency. The move brings traditional market volatility directly into the crypto ecosystem, giving digital asset traders a novel way to hedge or speculate on tech sector performance.

The announcement comes as interest in tech giants surges, particularly regarding Elon Musk's ventures. Musk recently disclosed that Tesla and SpaceX are exploring a potential merger. He stated that he is a conflicted party and cannot participate in the special committee discussions. Consequently, independent director committees were established on 20th October to evaluate the transaction. This news triggered significant trading activity, with Tesla trading volume spiking to 48.9 million shares the following day.

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Musk Merger Strategy and Voting Dynamics

Elon Musk expressed that there is merit in combining the companies but emphasized that no terms have been agreed upon. He noted that shareholder support is essential and the deal is not certain. SpaceX holds more than 50% of the voting power at SpaceX since its IPO. At Tesla, a deal would need the support of 50% of all shareholders, not just those who vote, which makes the process more complex. Tesla shares rose 3.4% in the session after the news and were up around 13% over the previous month.

Heavy AI Spending Drives Market Activity

Alphabet provided a recent example of how heavy spending impacts stock performance. Google Cloud revenue grew 103% to $30.7 billion in the third quarter. However, free cash flow was negative $9.1 billion after $51.4 billion of capital spending. The 2026 spending forecast of $195 billion to $205 billion remains unchanged. Finance chief Anat Ashkenazi said spending will increase significantly in 2027. SpaceX says it will spend $35 billion to $40 billion next quarter, mostly on AI.

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NVIDIA Revenue and Trading Opportunities

NVIDIA sells the chips behind much of that AI spending and guides to $108 billion in revenue for the quarter it reports on 17th November. This represents an increase from $96.2 billion in the prior period. Each company now has to show the spending pays off. Earnings reports are where that gets tested. A share can fall even when cloud revenue doubles, as Alphabet is down nearly 13% on the week. Traders can take positions in futures linked to either company from a single account.

Tokenized Contracts on PXTrader 2.0

PrimeXBT offers seven USDT-quoted contracts on its PXTrader 2.0 platform. These include SpaceX (SPCX/USDT), NVIDIA (NVDA/USDT), Tesla (TSLA/USDT), Circle (CRCL/USDT), Apple (AAP/USDT), Alphabet (GOOGL/USDT), and Robinhood (HOOD/USDT). These derivatives allow traders to go long or short around the clock. They can do so outside regular US stock market hours without owning the underlying shares. Accounts can be held in USDT, USDC, BTC, or ETH.

Fee Structure and Platform Features

Crypto Futures fees start from 0.01% for makers and 0.045% for takers. Further discounts are available through PrimeXBT's volume-based VIP program. At VIP level 5, taker fees fall to as low as 0.015%. New clients receive VIP level 4 pricing for their first 14 days. This includes a 33% discount on taker fees. The platform also provides TradingView charts with more than 100 indicators. It supports stop-loss and take-profit orders along with cross or isolated margin trading for enhanced risk management.

Corporate Earnings Drive Crypto-Native Interest

Crypto traders have plenty to follow in tech this autumn. Developments include the potential Tesla-SpaceX merger and heavy AI spending. Upcoming earnings from major stablecoin issuer Circle are scheduled for 4th November. Robinhood has 28.7 million funded customers and offers crypto trading alongside shares. Management plans to offer 24/7 equity trading later in 2026. Round-the-clock trading has long been normal in crypto. Now it is reaching share trading. Circle issues the USDC stablecoin and reports on 4th November.

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With Apple's September-quarter revenue up 12% to a record $114.5 billion, major technology companies remain in focus. PrimeXBT gives crypto traders another way to follow these developments. They can trade resulting market movements from the same platform they use to trade Bitcoin. The PXTrader 2.0 platform links company price movements to crypto futures. This creates new opportunities for traders looking to gain exposure to traditional markets while staying crypto-native.