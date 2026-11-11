Prime Video Upgraded Sequel Confirms Marisa Tomei Return

Marisa Tomei joins Camila Mendes in Upgraded 2 for Prime Video. Filming in Italy, the sequel expands the romantic comedy cast with new production details revealed.

Prime Video has officially confirmed that the romantic comedy franchise Upgraded will receive a direct sequel titled Upgraded 2. The announcement brings exciting news for fans who enjoyed the 2024 release, which reimagines the classic Cinderella story for a modern audience. The platform is doubling down on the success of the original film by bringing back key talent from the first installment.

Core Cast Returns for Sequel Production

Marisa Tomei will reprise her role as Claire Dupont in the upcoming follow-up film. Her return was confirmed by Deadline alongside the news that lead actress Camila Mendes is also coming back to star as Ana Santos. Mendes serves as both the lead performer and an executive producer alongside Mike Karz, Bill Bindley, Rachel Matthews, Lena Roklin, and Piers Tempest. Leslie Bibb has also been added to the cast as a new star for the second installment. Filming for the project is currently underway in Italy, providing a fresh visual backdrop for the characters' journey.

Also read Prime Video Recommendations Ride or Die and The Terminal List

Storyline Continues Beyond First Class Upgrade

The original 2024 film presented a contemporary take on the fairy tale, focusing on Ana Santos. Ana worked as an intern with ambitious dreams for her career and personal life. Her trajectory changed when she received a first-class upgrade on a flight to London. During this travel event, she met William and began developing romantic feelings for him. The sequel is expected to continue this narrative arc, exploring the consequences of Ana's sudden rise in status and her evolving relationship with William. The setting of Italy for the sequel production suggests new locations will be explored in the storyline.

Directorial and Writing Team Details

Becca Gleason is set to direct Upgraded 2, bringing her experience from previous television projects to the feature film. Her credits include work on Community, The Commute, and The Summer I Turned Pretty. The screenplay for the sequel is being written by Luke Roberts and Justin Matthews. This creative team was responsible for the script of the first movie, which launched the franchise. Their continued involvement ensures continuity in tone and character development as the story expands beyond the initial airport meeting.

Advertisement

Box Office Context and Critical Reception

Upgraded was released on Prime Video in February 2024, timed specifically for the Valentine's Day holiday period. The film achieved a Certified Fresh score of 76% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. Audience reactions were more mixed, resulting in a 64% audience score on the same platform. The first film also featured Archie Renaux, Lena Olin, Thomas Kretschmann, and Anthony Head in supporting roles. This financial and critical performance provided the foundation for Prime Video to greenlight the sequel, validating the commercial appeal of the genre.

Marisa Tomei Career Trajectory and Legacy

Marisa Tomei brings significant prestige to the franchise with her extensive filmography. She recently appeared in The Mongoose and starred in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has grossed $2.5 billion at the box office this year. Her role as Aunt May in the Spider-Man series includes Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Tomei won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 1992 comedy My Cousin Vinny. She has also received additional Oscar nominations for her performances in In the Bedroom and The Wrestler. Her diverse resume includes roles in Chaplin, Anger Management, Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Ides of March, The First Purge, and War. This track record highlights the caliber of talent joining the Upgraded franchise.