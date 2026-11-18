Discover the full lineup of Prime Video movies coming in late 2026 and early 2027, including Storm, Perfect Liars, and Clashing Through the Snow.

Prime Video enters the final stretch of 2026 with a strategic push to elevate its film library, transitioning from a mixed performance in earlier releases to a slate of high-profile premieres. The streaming platform has historically seen strong success in television but has struggled with critical consensus for its movies, a trend that is now shifting with upcoming titles designed to attract both critics and general audiences. This new wave of content aims to solidify the service's position in the competitive streaming market by leveraging star power and familiar genre tropes.

Prime Video 2026 and 2027 Movie Slate

The platform's film strategy for the end of 2026 and the beginning of 2027 focuses on disaster drama, Spanish-language thrillers, and holiday comedies to cap off the year. These releases follow a year where early hits like the buddy action comedy The Wrecking Crew were balanced by films that resonated more with viewers than critics. Acclaimed romance films such as The Love Hypothesis and Love of Your Life provided some high points, but the majority of the catalog remained forgettable until this latest batch of productions.

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Prime Video is now preparing to launch several of its most anticipated original films, ranging from a star-studded sports movie to hilarious holiday specials. The lineup extends into 2027, offering a diverse array of genres that promise to engage different segments of the streaming audience. This comprehensive approach signals a renewed commitment to high-quality original cinema that can compete with other major platforms.

Storm Disaster Drama Release Details

The first major original movie of 2027, titled Storm, is scheduled for release on January 15, 2027. This French production is directed by Edouard Salier and written by Matthieu Rumani and Nicolas Slomka, the creative team behind the French Prime Video series Culte. The film is set on the night of December 25, 1999, during a catastrophic storm that caused massive devastation across France, blending elements of a coming-of-age drama with a disaster movie narrative.

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The plot centers on two teenagers, blind girl Chloé played by Clara Pacini, and popular boy Erwan portrayed by Bach Buquen, as they navigate torrential floods and rely on each other for survival. The cast also features Roxane Mesquida, Félix Moati, and Artemisia Toussaint in significant roles. While the film has generated online anticipation, it is positioned as an interesting watch primarily for fans of the disaster genre rather than the most hyped title of the year.

Perfect Liars Thriller Plot and Cast

Perfect Liars, a Spanish-language thriller, is set to arrive on November 20, 2026. Directed by Jesús Colmenar, known for his work on Money Heist, the film is co-written by Colmenar and Ángela Armero, adapting Alex Mírez's eponymous Wattpad novel. The story is a revenge thriller set at an elite university, following Jude Derry, played by Irene Balmes, as she infiltrates the circle of the wealthy Cash brothers to uncover the truth about her brother's death.

Jude finds herself entangled in a complex web of seduction and deceit, with the story reminiscent of the Netflix teen drama Elite. The supporting cast includes Gleb Abrosimov, Pau Simon, Pablo Scapigliati, Asier Etxeandia, and Irene Ferreiro. With its sleek, tense atmosphere and connection to a popular online novel, Perfect Liars is expected to be an addictive mystery thriller that adds a new layer to Prime Video's young adult drama offerings.

Clashing Through the Snow Holiday Comedy

Clashing Through the Snow, a Christmas comedy directed by Carlson Young, will be released on November 23, 2026. Written by Daniel Mackey and Rebecca Ewing, the film stars Christopher Briney and Michelle Randolph as Ryan and Hannah, rival publishing editors whose jobs are at stake unless they secure a lucrative deal. A severe snowstorm grounds all flights, forcing the two rivals to embark on a cross-country road trip together.

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The ensemble cast includes Lukas Gage, Paris Hilton, Julia Fox, and PJ Byrne in supporting roles, with Hilton notably playing a fictionalized version of herself. The film generated significant buzz online after the release of its trailer on November 10, which featured Olivia Rodrigo's first-ever Christmas single, Take Me Home. This release suggests a classic holiday rom-com designed for cozy winter viewing, capitalizing on the seasonal popularity of the genre.

These upcoming titles represent Prime Video's effort to correct its previous movie missteps by delivering polished, genre-specific content with strong marketing support. The inclusion of international hits like Perfect Liars and major holiday releases like Clashing Through the Snow demonstrates a broad strategy to capture diverse audience interests. As 2026 concludes and 2027 begins, these films will be critical in determining the platform's success in the original movie space.

The strategic timing of these releases, spanning from late November 2026 to January 2027, ensures that Prime Video maintains a consistent presence in the cultural conversation throughout the holiday season and into the new year. By leveraging established stars, popular source material, and timely themes, the platform aims to build a loyal viewership for its cinematic offerings. This slate serves as a test case for the service's ability to produce content that is both critically respected and commercially viable.

Industry observers will be watching closely to see if titles like Storm, Perfect Liars, and Clashing Through the Snow can replicate the audience success of early 2026 hits like The Wrecking Crew while improving upon the critical reception that has often eluded Prime Video's film divisions. The combination of high-profile talent and genre diversity suggests a confident pivot toward quality, positioning the streaming service to compete more effectively in an increasingly crowded landscape of original cinema.