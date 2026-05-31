Prime Video Unveils June 2026 Slate Featuring Oscar-Winning 90s Films, Live Sports, and New Series

Prime Video has announced its content schedule for June 2026, which includes a selection of award-winning 1990s films, a full calendar of live sports events like MLB and WNBA games, and new episodes of reality series. The streaming service is expanding its library with both original and fan-favorite movies across genres.

Prime Video , the streaming service offered by e-commerce giant Amazon , continues to expand its vast content library with a robust slate of new arrivals for June 2026 .

The platform is doubling down on acquiring both original productions and beloved fan-favorite films across a wide spectrum of genres, from acclaimed cinema to niche genre pieces. This month's highlight is a curated selection of award-winning cinema from the 1990s, a decade renowned for its compelling storytelling and cinematic innovation. These additions underscore Prime Video's strategy to blend prestige content with popular entertainment, ensuring there is something for every subscriber.

Alongside the film additions, the service is also rolling out a comprehensive schedule of live sports events, including Major League Baseball games and WNBA matchups, as well as new episodes of reality series. The detailed lineup, which spans early June through the end of the month, provides viewers with a full calendar of programming options. The influx of high-quality movies, particularly the trio of Oscar-winning 1990s films, offers a deep dive into a celebrated era of filmmaking.

Meanwhile, the live sports schedule caters to fans of teams like the New York Yankees and the Indiana Fever, bringing real-time action directly to connected devices. This strategic mix aims to boost viewer engagement and retention during the summer months. Below is the complete breakdown of what's new on Prime Video in June 2026, organized by date and category. The film selections are particularly noteworthy, featuring three distinct titles that collectively garnered multiple Academy Awards.

These films not only represent artistic excellence but also have enduring popularity, making them perfect for broad audiences. The sports broadcasting blocks are scheduled for prime time evening slots, maximizing accessibility for domestic viewers. For fans of reality television, new installments of established series will also be available on demand. This multi-pronged approach highlights Amazon's commitment to positioning Prime Video as a central hub for both on-demand and live entertainment.

The full list of movies, TV shows, and sports events is as follows: Tuesday, June 9 - New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians - 6:40 p.m. (MLB). Wednesday, June 24 - New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers - 6:40 p.m. (MLB). Thursday, June 11 - Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever - 7 p.m. ET (WNBA). Thursday, June 18 - Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever - 7:30 p.m. ET (WNBA).

Sunday, June 7, 2 p.m. - Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway (NASCAR). In addition to sports, the film library expansion includes the 2017 animated feature Asterix: The Mansions of the Gods, which adds family-friendly content to the roster. The specific 1990s Oscar-winning films were not enumerated in the original press release, but they are part of the monthly acquisition push. This ongoing effort to enrich the catalog demonstrates Prime Video's competitive response to other major streaming platforms.

Subscribers can expect a seamless integration of these titles into the existing interface, with algorithmic recommendations based on viewing history. The addition of live sports is a key differentiator, as few streaming services offer a comparable breadth of real-time events. From a business perspective, these content investments aim to increase the value proposition of the Amazon Prime membership.

The June 2026 lineup is a testament to the service's scaling ambitions, promising a month filled with diverse and high-quality entertainment options for its global audience





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