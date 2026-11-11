Prime Video Tops Netflix in 2026 Anime Streaming Reader Survey

A 2026 anime reader survey found about 50% of subscription streaming users cite Prime Video versus roughly 30% for Netflix, though sample caveats apply.

Prime Video is drawing a strong share of anime viewers, according to a reader survey published on November 5 by the Japanese anime information website Anime! Anime!. Among respondents who use subscription streaming services, about 50% cited Prime Video, while roughly 30% cited Netflix.

The result is notable because Netflix has invested heavily in its own anime originals. The survey suggests Amazon's service still competes strongly in this niche, and U-NEXT and Hulu were each cited by around 10% of respondents. Disney+ and Anime Store were also mentioned.

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How the Anime! Anime! Survey Measured Streaming Use

The survey was titled the 2026 oshikatsu reader survey and was designed to show which services fans use for anime. Because respondents could select more than one service, the publisher focused its question on anime-focused usage rather than general subscriptions.

This design affects how the percentages should be read. A viewer subscribed to both Prime Video and Netflix could count toward each service, so the figures describe how often each platform appears in anime viewing habits rather than how subscribers are divided.

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Survey Demographics and Sample Caveats Limit Conclusions

Anime! Anime! reported that its respondents were 65% male and 35% female. People in their 30s made up about 30% of the sample, while those around 19 or younger accounted for about 25%.

The survey does not disclose its total sample size, which makes it difficult to judge how representative the results are. Readers of a dedicated anime information site may also differ from the wider anime audience, although the source does not address this directly.

Even so, the survey does not rule out the idea that Prime Video has a large active anime fanbase. The findings point to a substantial audience, but the survey itself does not test the specific reasons behind Prime Video's position.

What the Prime Video and Netflix Gap Means

Prime Video's lead in this survey indicates that its anime audience is large enough to rival Netflix, which has built much of its anime position on original productions. For subscribers choosing between services, the result suggests anime fans may spread their viewing across several platforms.

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For Netflix, the roughly 30% figure shows that heavy investment in originals does not automatically translate into dominance among anime-focused subscribers in this sample. For smaller services, the survey gives approximate shares only for U-NEXT and Hulu, at around 10% each.

Readers who want firmer conclusions should review the publisher's full methodology and sample details, which the source does not report. Until that information is available, the rankings should be treated as directional rather than definitive.