Prime Video to Adapt 'Every Summer After' into Multi-Season Romance Series

Prime Video is developing a television series based on Carley Fortune's popular novel Every Summer After. The show, set to premiere on June 10, follows Percy and Sam as they get a second chance at love after reconnecting years after their initial summer romance. Produced by Amy B. Harris and the author herself, the series is designed to explore a large ensemble cast with multiple storylines, aiming for a long-term run that expands beyond the central couple's journey.

Prime Video is adapting Carley Fortune 's bestselling young adult romance novel Every Summer After into a streaming television series. The project, announced in July 2025, sees the streamer partnering with Sex and the City producer Amy B. Harris , with Fortune also serving as an executive producer.

The story centers on Percy and Sam, who share a childhood connection from summers in Barry's Bay, Ontario, that reignites years later, offering them a second chance at love while confronting the unresolved issues that originally ended their relationship. The narrative is structured to explore not only Percy and Sam's romance but also a ensemble of six main characters, with the potential to introduce additional figures in future seasons.

The series intends to delve deeply into the evolving relationships and personal growth of its cast, with its first season building toward the resolution of the central couple's past conflicts. The adaptation is part of a broader trend of popular books being transformed into successful television series, joining the ranks of titles like Little Fires Everywhere and Big Little Lies, many of which benefit from high-profile producers such as Reese Witherspoon.

The first season is scheduled for release on June 10 and is envisioned as a multi-season saga with numerous romantic arcs to develop beyond the primary storyline





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Prime Video Every Summer After Carley Fortune TV Adaptation Romance Series Amy B. Harris Percy And Sam Young Adult Novel Streaming Series Book Adaptation

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