Achievements: This news item has been published on April 27, 2023. It has been read 161 times and has a rating of 0.36/5, based on 11 votes (out of 5). It has received 220 views since the last update in April 2023.

Louisa Levy’s Off Campus continues its run at the top of Prime Video’s TV rankings this week, winning even more hearts with its ‘fake’ relationship story adapted from Elle Kennedy’s book series.

Starring Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli as lead characters Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham, the show has earned acclaim from critics and fans alike, becoming a new genre favorite for many. But in case that’s not quite your cup of tea, the platform still has a ton of other entertaining series you could check out right now. Here’s a look at three great shows that we think you should binge on Prime Video this week.

For more recommendations, check out our list of the best shows and movies on Prime Video. 1 ‘Kevin’ (2026) An adult-animated comedy series, Kevin was created by Aubrey Plaza and Joe Wengert and follows the titular house cat, whose life takes an unexpected turn when his humans break up. Arriving at a local pet rescue in Astoria, Queens, Kevin embarks on a journey of self-discovery with the help of his new, eccentric friends, leading to hilarious situations.

Jason Schwartzman leads the star-studded voice cast as Kevin, with Plaza, Whoopi Goldberg, John Waters, Aparna Nancherla, Gil Ozeri, Carey Elwes, Amy Sedaris, and more voicing supporting characters. Since its premiere on April 20, Kevin has had a mixed but generally favorable critical reception, and while the jokes may not all land on their feet, it’s an entertainingly weird sitcom that gets surprisingly sweet, even though it’s mostly filled with gross-out body humor.

The show is not for everyone, but it is an enjoyable watch for pet parents and fans of Aubrey Plaza’s signature style of comedy





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