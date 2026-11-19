Prime Video officially announces that Invincible season 5 premieres on February 17, 2027. The new season continues Mark Grayson's struggle with guilt and Viltrumite threats.

Prime Video has officially confirmed that the highly anticipated fifth season of the animated superhero series Invincible will premiere on February 17, 2027. This announcement ends a prolonged period of speculation regarding the exact return date for the show, which has been renewed for two additional seasons through season six. The confirmation was delivered through a new promotional video featuring the Burger Mart franchise, a recurring element within the series that serves as a central hub for character interactions.

Invincible Season 5 Premiere Date Announcement

The release date of February 17, 2027, marks the next major milestone in the show's broadcast schedule. Prime Video utilized a trademark Burger Mart video to break the news, placing the protagonist Mark Grayson, voiced by Steven Yeun, in a booth opposite the character Damien Darkblood, portrayed by Clancy Brown. This promotional clip not only announced the date but also directly addressed fan feedback regarding previous storylines, specifically the controversial fourth episode of season four.

Also read Prime Video's Criminal Premieres in January 2027

The timing of this announcement aligns with the show's increasingly consistent production cycle. After a lengthy two-and-a-half-year gap between the first and second seasons, Invincible has established a reliable annual rhythm. The second half of season two aired in March 2024, followed by the full release of season three in February 2025. Season four arrived in March 2026, setting the stage for the February 2027 debut of season five. This consistency is attributed to early renewals that have allowed the production team ample time for writing, voice recording, and animation.

Mark Grayson Faces Guilt and Moral Dilemmas

The official synopsis released alongside the date reveal highlights the emotional and ethical burdens carrying over into the new season. Mark Grayson is depicted as still reeling from his involvement in the Earth-shattering events that concluded the previous year. The narrative will follow his desperate search for a way to improve the world, a quest that may require him to risk everything, including his relationships, friends, and vital allies.

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Central to the season five storyline is the question of whether the ends justify the means when millions of lives hang in the balance. Mark is forced to confront his identity as a hero and determine the extent of his sacrifices for the planet's future. The promo video features Damien Darkblood defending a previous narrative choice that gave Mark clarity in his personal life and helped him process his guilt, suggesting that these internal conflicts remain a primary driver of the plot.

Viltrumite Threat and Returning Cast Details

The external threat facing Earth remains as severe as ever, with the Viltrumite empire actively seeking to rebuild its power structure. The season four finale revealed that Kregg, voiced by Clancy Brown, alongside Thragg, played by Lee Pace, and other surviving Viltrumites have infiltrated Earth. Their goal is to mate with humans, whose biology is closer to Viltrumite than any other species, thereby restoring their empire's numbers.

Mark reluctantly agreed to keep this infiltration a secret after Thragg threatened to destroy his loved ones and everyone on Earth. This decision continues to weigh heavily on his conscience, a theme emphasized by a close-up of Kregg in the new promotional material. The returning cast includes J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man, Sandra Oh as Debbie Grayson, Christian Convery as Oliver Grayson, Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Walton Goggins as Cecil Stedman, and Seth Rogen as Allen the Alien. Additionally, Robert Kirkman's comic book character Dinosaurus, voiced by Matthew Rhys, is set to have a significant presence in the upcoming episodes.

New Characters and Season 6 Confirmation

Beyond the immediate threat of season five, the future of the Invincible franchise remains secure with the confirmation of season six. In June 2026, Prime Video announced the renewal and revealed that Jack Quaid, known for his role in The Boys, would debut as the character Gravitator, also known as Chris. This early casting news underscores the production's long-term planning and commitment to adapting the complex source material.

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The Burger Mart promo video leverages humor to tackle criticism, specifically noting that the controversial episode in season four holds the show's lowest IMDb score of 6.5. However, the narrative justification provided by Damien suggests that these deviations from the source material are necessary for character development. As the show moves forward, the integration of new characters like Gravitator and the continued exploration of Mark's guilt will likely define the evolving tone of the series.